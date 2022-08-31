ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Preparing for Retooled Syracuse Offensive Scheme Under New OC

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axhNE_0hcpcvBQ00

The Orange had a prolific rushing attack last season, and brought in a new offensive coordinator to help bolster their passing attack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since Scott Satterfield took over as the head coach of the Louisville football program, and really since the Cardinals joined the Atlantic Coast Conference back in 2014, they have dominated the series against Syracuse. Louisville is 7-1 against Syracuse since they joined the ACC, with Satterfield being a perfect 3-0.

On top of lighting up the scoreboard on offense, in their last two matchups, Louisville has kept Syracuse completely in check on defense. The Cardinals won 30-0 in 2020 for their first shutout over a Power Five opponent since 2004, then followed up that up with a 41-3 drubbing last season.

Both seasons, the Orange featured Sterlin Gilbert as their offensive coordinator, and their lack of success moving the ball wasn't just against Louisville. In 2021, Syracuse ranked 86th in total offense at 371.7 yards per game, as well as 91st in scoring offense at 24.9 points per game.

Following the end of last season, Cuse head coach Dino Babers made some changes in his offensive staff. He opted not to retain Gilbert, and brought in former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Babers also hired quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who also came from UVA.

For Louisville, preparing for a Syracuse team that has the potential to have a very different offensive scheme, in the first week of the season, presents a unique challenge.

"We saw what Virginia did to us last year offensively," Satterfield said. "Anytime you go into a first game and they’ve got some new coaches, you really don't know what they're going to do. ... You're kind of guessing what they’re going to do offensively, but we know who their playmakers are and who they’re going to try to get the ball to."

Last season, Virginia rallied from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to come away with an improbable 34-33 victory at Cardinal Stadium. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong had a monster day through the air, going 40-of-60 for 487 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions.

It was one of many spectacular outings by Armstrong, averaging the second-most offensive yards per game at 427.3, missing the national leader, Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe, by a tenth of a yard. Additionally, Virginia averaged the third-most offense in FBS at 515.8 yards per game, behind only Ohio State (561.5) and WKU (535.3).

Armstrong was not the only quarterback prodigy for Anae or Beck, who both spent six years at Virginia. Former Cavaliers signal callers Kurt Benkert and Bryce Perkins also saw a considerable amount of success. In fact, Benkert, Perkins and Armstrong are the only quarterbacks in Virginia history to throw for 20+ touchdowns in multiple seasons. Benkert did it in 2016-17, Perkins in 2018-19, and Armstrong the last two seasons.

But as good as Virginia was throwing the football last year, Syracuse was as good running the ball thanks to both running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader.

Tucker is arguably the best running back in all of football, coming off of a season where he amassed the sixth-most rushing yards in FBS with 1,496, as well as 12 rushing touchdowns. While Garrett might have completed just 52.6 percent of passes for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns and four picks, that also came with 781 yards on the ground and 14 rushing touchdowns - the second-most in the ACC behind Malik Cunningham's 20.

With the weapons that Syracuse has on the ground, coupled with a scheme that is sure to give a jolt to the passing game, Louisville has been busy studying film from both the Orange and the Cavaliers from last season.

"Those guys did a tremendous job running the football last year, one of the best in the conference and country," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "UVA did a great job in the passing game with what they had. You bring in their quarterbacks coach and receivers coach over, and OC, so I would expect those guys to do some similar things (from) Virginia.

"But you got to think, Dino's an offensive guy as well. I can see them using some things from our games in the past. It's a little mixture of both, so we've been trying to do the best we can to kind of put a little bit of both on the football field."

That being said, no matter what type of scheme that Syracuse throws out, Louisville knows at the end of the day that Syracuse is going to give their ball to their playmakers. That starts, first and foremost, with Tucker, but they also have to be cognizant of Shrader's ability to run the ball. Louisville also is very high on some of the outside receivers on Syracuse's roster, namely Courtney Jackson and Damien Alford, and think that Shrader is a much better passer than he gets credit for.

"I think he throws the ball well," Brown said. "I think he does a great job with with his back shoulder quick throws, even downfield throws. The long touchdown that he threw against Virginia Tech last year to win the game, that was perfect, and he's getting ready to get drilled. He stood in there and took it. He's a tough kid. He really is.

"I look at the Courtney Jackson kid that's in the slot, and they'll probably move him around in multiple ways with with Robert's offense. He's a great talent that can run, as well as get open in the passing game. You look at Alford, No. 82, a long receiver that can can stretch the field, and I think he gives you a big target."

Satterfield knows it will be tough to project how exactly Syracuse will scheme up their offense between what made them and Virginia successful last year, but believes they'll start to have an idea after the first quarter. Louisville has already started to scheme against what they'll expect out of Syracuse in practice, and that the Orange will also have to do a bit of the same considering neither team has film on the other.

"We've tried to do a lot of different things, even in practice, for a lot of different schemes on what they may do," he said. "But you don't really know until get out there. It's always a little bit of cat and mouse the first game, anyway. The first quarter, you're trying to figure out what are they doing offensively and defensively, because in the offseason, everybody tweaks a little bit. Even if it's same quarter, you're gonna do a little few things different. We'll see what happens early in that first quarter."

Kickoff between the Cardinals and the Orange is set for Saturday, Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Garrett Shrader: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Bryan Brown
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky man accused of attacking TSA agent at Louisville's international airport

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he tried to breach security and attacked at TSA agent at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to court documents, 55-year-old Kelvin Portwood, of Winchester, Kentucky, was taken into custody by Louisville Airport Police. Police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Orange#Cardinals#Syracuse#Acc
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Body Found In Backyard

A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Flames engulf 2 homes on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a massive fire heavily damaged two buildings on Dixie Highway near Wheatley Elementary School early Wednesday. Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway near Osage Avenue on a report of a fire. Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said responding firefighters immediately encountered heavy flames coming from a vacant two-story residential property. The fire had extended to a two-story building next door with an apartment on the upper floor and an office on the ground floor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy