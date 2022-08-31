ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

Sylva, NC
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
FOX Carolina

Upstate radio station switches to Christmas music this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate radio station is starting the Christmas celebration early this year. Magic 98.9 is switching to all-holiday music through Labor Day weekend. The change is just temporary, though. On Sep. 6, they will switch back to adult contemporary music until closer to the holiday...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

How citizen resistance derailed plan to dam the French Broad

Today, visitors to Asheville's Wilma Dykeman Greenway encounter a cheerful parade of runners, bikers and dog walkers; parents pushing strollers; and couples ambling hand in hand. But just imagine if, instead, this area consisted of a 10-foot-tall, 1.4-mile-long earth-and-concrete levee. That was the Tennessee Valley Authority's plan for Asheville's riverfront when I first saw it, back in 1967.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black's Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city's early resident doctors...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies driver in deadly Upstate crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Master Trooper Gary Miller said it happened on state Highway 101 near Bates Road shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the coroner, Britt McAbee, 34, was traveling in a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

