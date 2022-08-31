Read full article on original website
Related
Lions’ Charles Harris ready to form destructive duo with Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Charles Harris sounds more than fine with going under the radar after delivering a breakout season and earning a new two-year contract for the Detroit Lions. One of the reasons behind the lack of attention thrown Harris’ way is the arrival of prized rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions signed Harris to that new deal worth $13 million in free agency, then took Hutchinson at Pick 2 in April’s draft.
SS Media Productions looking to put media stamp into Flint area
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - The Flint area is known for many things. The automobile industry, entertainment venues and museums. What Flint isn’t exactly known for is being a media hub. But at SS Media Productions, located at 1134 S Linden Road Suite 8 in Flint Township, the man behind...
National amputee baseball team managed by former Tiger takes on Michigan squad
TROY, MI - Some of them are missing an arm. Others are missing a leg. What they aren’t missing is talent, passion and heart. The Louisville Slugger Warriors National amputee baseball team spent the Labor Day weekend in Troy taking on players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL).
2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists
Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vote for Flint-area football Player of the Week 2
FLINT – We’ve got 14 candidates on the Flint-area high school football Player of the Week poll for Sept. 1-2. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and we’ll announce the results shortly afterward. No prize will be awarded to the winner and voting...
6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
MLive.com
Here’s how the Top 50 in high school football in Michigan fared in Week 2
Here’s how the MLive Top 50 fared during Week 2 of the high school football season. 1. Belleville – beat Dearborn 49-22; will host Livonia Churchill Week 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit Lions love where blossoming WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is ahead of Year 2
ALLEN PARK -- Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as a cornerstone piece of the future for the Detroit Lions by the end of his rookie season. Now, the team sees an even more mature, veteran-like wide receiver ahead of Year 2. Dan Campbell didn’t hold back in his glowing assessment of...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
Car hit by crossbow arrow during nighttime Uber run in Metro Detroit
HARPER WOODS, MI – A vehicle was hit by a crossbow arrow when an Uber driver recently made a nighttime run in Metro Detroit – something he doesn’t usually do because of “crazy stuff” like this, FOX 2 Detroit reports. After hearing an odd noise...
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan
DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams
Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.
Grand Blanc schools make ‘successful’ swap from late starts to virtual Fridays
GRAND BLANC, MI – Every K-12 administrator knows. Michigan parents nowadays are much more in tune with their child’s education than they were pre-pandemic. From helping them log into virtual classrooms to listening in on instruction at home, an infrastructure of virtual learning was built out of necessity.
wsgw.com
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0