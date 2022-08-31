ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Lions’ Charles Harris ready to form destructive duo with Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Charles Harris sounds more than fine with going under the radar after delivering a breakout season and earning a new two-year contract for the Detroit Lions. One of the reasons behind the lack of attention thrown Harris’ way is the arrival of prized rookie edge defender Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions signed Harris to that new deal worth $13 million in free agency, then took Hutchinson at Pick 2 in April’s draft.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

SS Media Productions looking to put media stamp into Flint area

FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI - The Flint area is known for many things. The automobile industry, entertainment venues and museums. What Flint isn’t exactly known for is being a media hub. But at SS Media Productions, located at 1134 S Linden Road Suite 8 in Flint Township, the man behind...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball Award: Meet the finalists

Height: 6-foot-1 2021 stats: 44 aces, 100 blocks, 103 digs, 273 kills. The buzz: Abraham broke the school record with 11 aces in one match. She also has the record for most kills and most blocks in a season. Now a four-year starter, she earned all-region and second team all-state last season. Led Country Day last year to district and regional titles and reached the state quarterfinals in 2021. She carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Grand Blanc, MI
Sports
City
Grand Blanc, MI
Frankenmuth, MI
Sports
City
Frankenmuth, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#University Of Wisconsin#Lpga Tour#The Fortress#Pga Championship#Buick Open
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
MLive

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
wsgw.com

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy