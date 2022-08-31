ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannock industrial fire: Reports of explosions

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Staffordshire following reports of explosions. Homes near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, were evacuated after flames broke out at about 06:20 BST. The fire outside a chemical storage unit has been deemed accidental. More than 40 firefighters from across...
Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
Brown's Bay: Rescued kayaker used float-to-live advice

A man whose kayak capsized off the County Antrim coast on Friday was rescued after using float-to-live advice, rescuers said. The man's wife raised the alarm after seeing his kayak capsize off Brown's Bay near Larne at about 20:40 BST. Coastguard teams from Largs, Ballycastle and Portmuck, RNLI lifeboats and...
