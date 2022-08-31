ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC

Slough murder victim named by police

A man who died from a stab wound to the chest after he was found injured on a residential road has been named by police. Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough, was found in Keel Drive, on Tuesday, at 13:45 BST. He was taken to hospital where he died. Thames...
BBC

Robert Templeton jailed over 'Aladdin's cave' of weapons

A man who admitted having an "Aladdin's cave" of weapons and bomb components in his home has been jailed for a year. Robert James Templeton, 36, had pleaded guilty to having explosive substances and ammunition under suspicious circumstances. A court previously heard he was preparing for an economic breakdown. On...
BBC

Motorcyclist named in fatal Stechford crash

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to the 33-year-old. Damian Demkowski was confirmed dead at the scene on Station Road, Stechford, after the collision involving a car on 19 August. His family remembered him as always smiling and said he would...
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Daily Mail

Hundreds gather for joint funeral of two 'inseparable' teenage boys, both 16, who died after getting into difficulty in lake in Londonderry

The heartbroken friends and families of two teenage boys who drowned in a Londonderry lake have said their deaths have been 'nothing short of unbearable' at their joint funeral. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, both 16, died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening. Mourners...
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
BBC

Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash

The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. The 34-year-old from Liverpool is being questioned by detectives from Merseyside Police. Two other men, aged 29 and 41, have been detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Olivia was shot...
BBC

Murder charge over woman found dead in Haydock house

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, has been charged with one count of murder...
BBC

Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
BBC

Cannock industrial fire: Reports of explosions

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial site in Staffordshire following reports of explosions. Homes near Cannock Industrial Centre, on Walkmill Lane, were evacuated after flames broke out at about 06:20 BST. The fire outside a chemical storage unit has been deemed accidental. More than 40 firefighters from across...
BBC

Johnny Brady: Arsonist 'enjoyed' destroying schools and churches

A teenager responsible for a string of devastating arson attacks on schools and churches has been given a hospital order. Johnny Brady, 19, caused millions of pounds of damage and disrupted the education of thousands of children between October and December 2020, Derby Crown Court heard. Brady "enjoyed" watching the...
BBC

Man admits killing friend he left outside hospital in Paisley

A man has admitted killing his friend after stabbing him then leaving him in the grounds of a hospital in Paisley. Ben McCulloch, 27, drove Stephen Quigley, 26, to the Royal Alexandra Hospital after stabbing him in the head in an argument in March last year. He left him outside...
BBC

Woman who died in Bedford flat blast started fire deliberately

A woman who died in an explosion at a block of flats was believed to have started the fire herself, police said. More than 20 flats in the three-storey Redwood Grove block in Bedford were destroyed and much of the building's roof collapsed in the blast on 4 July. Police...
