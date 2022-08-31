KALAMAZOO, MI – Damari Roberson put on his football pads, eye black and tape just as he had countless times in his young football career. On paper, was nothing remarkable about Muskegon Mona Shores’ Sept. 17, 2017 matchup with an overmatched Jenison team, but five years later, it’s a game Roberson can’t forget.

