Squash it or take a selfie? Here’s what to know about the spotted lanternfly in IL

The invasive spotted lanternfly hasn’t been found in Illinois yet, but that hasn’t stopped it from landing at the top of Illinois Most Wanted Invasive Species list.

Though it is a threat to vineyards and orchards, where it feeds on fruits and spoils them with its sugary poop, it remains to be seen whether the spotted lanternfly poses any danger to mature forests, according to Illinois’ top insect scientist.

“These lanternflies are of concern mainly because they can feed on a variety of woody plants and build up large populations due to a lack of natural enemies in our region,” Christopher Dietrich, Illinois state entomologist and Ph.D., told the News-Democrat.

About an inch long and half as much wide, adult lanternflies have a black head with gray-brown forewings and can be quite eye-catching when displaying their red, white and black-banded underwing. As a planthopper , it doesn’t actually fly far, instead using its wings to make long jumps rather than sustained flights.

On the off chance you do discover one here, snap a photo and send it (along with when and where you found it) via email to lanternfly@illinois.edu or call the Illinois Department of Agriculture at 815-787-5476.

Where can you find spotted lanternflies now?

These spotted buggers are native to China, but they were first found stateside in Pennsylvania in 2014.

They have a remarkable ability to cover long distances and can now be found in a dozen states , including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the spotted lanternfly likes fruit of all kinds, be it from ornamental or woody trees, but tree-of-heaven is its favorite.

The state’s agriculture department warns its spread could affect the nation’s grape, orchard and logging industries.

How do lanternflies spread?

With the help of humans, of course.

According to Dietrich, spotted lanternflies disperse slowly on their own. That said, they are very effective hitchhikers because the females deposit their egg masses on many different surfaces (usually on tree trunks but also on cars, trucks, trailers, firewood and camping equipment).

“The eggs (unlike adults) normally survive the winter and give rise to a new generation in the spring,” Dietrich added.

Lanternflies are right at home in human-altered terrain. They do just fine in cities and towns, and in China, they can be found at the heart of large cities, even in areas with few trees and heavy air pollution, according to Dietrich.

“People driving their campers home to the city from a summer vacation in the east can easily transport them home and when the eggs hatch the next spring, the baby lanternflies (nymphs) can feed on a variety of trees and shrubs that people may have planted in their yards,” he said.

If you see a lanternfly, should you squash it?

You could, although according to Dietrich, it probably wouldn’t do much good.

One fly on its own isn’t likely to cause much damage, unless it’s a female that hasn’t yet laid her eggs. Still, seeing one likely means there’s more around you aren’t seeing, so killing individual lanternflies probably isn’t the best approach. Not to mention, it’s not very nice.

“In my opinion, the most effective measures for preventing their spread would be to thoroughly wash cars, trailers and camping equipment after visiting places in the east where the lanternfly is abundant, especially late in the summer when the females are laying their eggs,” Dietrich said.

“Adult insects are also capable of hitching rides but they can’t survive high temperatures inside a hot car or truck and they also can’t live very long without feeding on a live plant. So, I don’t think movement of adults or immatures (nymphs) is as much of a problem as movement of eggs for this species,” he added.