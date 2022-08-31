Read full article on original website
Essence
Happy Birthday Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter
Celebrating Beyoncé, the mother, wife, inspiration and living legend!. TOPICS: Beyonce black entertainment Black Entrepreneurs black excellence happy birthday.
Essence
We Catch Up With Designer Jason Rembert Ahead of His NYFW 2022 Presentation
From styling some of the hottest names in the industry, working with Grand Marnier, and dressing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Multi-hyphenate Jason Rembert has been on quite the winning streak, and we love to see it! From styling, some of the hottest names in the industry, working with Grand Marnier on a signature cocktail, and dressing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court (MAJOR!), all while preparing for his upcoming Spring/Summer 23′ show. We caught up with the designer and chatted about some of the things he’s been up to this summer.
Essence
Star Gazing: Zendaya, Offset, Lala Anthony, Spike Lee And More Storm NYC For Serena Williams' Final U.S. Open
As Williams took to the U.S. Open court for the last time, celebs took to the stands to cheer her on one last time. As Serena Williams hit the court at the U.S. Open for her final competition before her retirement from the sport, stars took to the stands of NYC’s Billie Jean King Stadium to watch greatness in action one final time.
