Lebanon County, PA

Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property

Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after fatal crash

A Lancaster County man was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges following a fatal accident in West Earl Township on Friday. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving around other vehicles along Oregon Pike Friday morning just before his Lincoln Aviator collided with a Toyota Camry Friday morning, killing the other driver, according to police.
BROWNSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
EXETER, PA
abc27.com

Two dead after crash involving motorcycle in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire

Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Lancaster County

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Saturday afternoon. Police say a van, driven by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron, of Oxford, was traveling north on Reading Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Flood closes all lanes along road in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Due to flooding on Lingle Ave. in Palmyra, Lebanon County, 511PA reports both directions between Oakfield Ln. and Yorkshire Rd. are closed. There is no timeline for when the road will open back up. The roadway was reported closed just before 8 a.m. Stay with...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in East Earl Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Reading and Precast Roads at 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 3. There is no word yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two dead in Lancaster County crash

Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
