I-81 south in Lebanon County reopened after miles-long closure
Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, PSP Jonestown troopers responded to two separate crashes on I-81 southbound around mile marker 93 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.
skooknews.com
Interstate 81 Closed in Schuylkill County for Lebanon County Crash
Interstate 81 is currently closed in Schuylkill County for a Lebanon County crash. As of 6:00am, Tuesday, Interstate 81 southbound was shutdown at Exit 100 / Pine Grove for a motor vehicle accident at mile marker 93 in Lebanon. The accident is reported to involve 3 tractor trailers with other...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Pedestrian accidents, DUIs, simple assault, found property
Pedestrian Accident, Careless Driving, Right-of-Way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks – On Aug. 21, police cited an 81-year-old North Annville Township man with careless driving and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks. Charges stem from a traffic accident at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 10, when a pickup truck driven by the man was traveling north on South White Oak Street. The truck was turning left onto West Main Street when it struck a 60-year-old Annville Township woman who was walking north in the crosswalk. The woman sustained head injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center. The woman was released from the hospital on Aug. 16.
Central Pa. man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after fatal crash
A Lancaster County man was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other charges following a fatal accident in West Earl Township on Friday. Derek Sensenig, 30, of Akron, was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving around other vehicles along Oregon Pike Friday morning just before his Lincoln Aviator collided with a Toyota Camry Friday morning, killing the other driver, according to police.
Lancaster County man arrested for DUI after fatal crash
A man has been arrested for driving under the influence after a fatal vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2, according to West Earl Township police.
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash on 83 southbound leaves two trapped
In York County, state police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on I-83 southbound and Leader Heights Road. The accident happened around 8:30 tonight. All lanes are currently closed on I-82 southbound.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs pedestrian fatally struck on 422 in Exeter
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Monday identified the man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 422 Business in Exeter Township over the weekend. Robert M. Rommel, 48, of Reading, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in front of the Sheetz on Perkiomen Avenue, officials said.
Married couple ID’d as victims in head-on Lancaster County crash
New details have been released following a multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon where two people on a motorcycle were killed. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Grant Beauchamp, who was operating the motorcycle, and his wife, 68-year-old Delores Beauchamp, who was a passenger on the bike. East...
abc27.com
Two dead after crash involving motorcycle in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, Sept 3. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to...
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Bucks County crash
Police say an SUV pulled out in front of the biker.
WGAL
Witnesses reported hearing explosion before barn fire in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A barn burned to the ground on Sunday in Lebanon County. It happened on the 200 block of Village Drive around 2 p.m. in North Cornwall Township. A uLocal member shared video with WGAL of the burning barn. You can watch that in the player below.
WGAL
Crews in Lebanon County on scene of barn fire
Crews are on the scene of a barn fire in Lebanon County. The fire is in the 200 block of Village Drive, in North Cornwall Township. A number of tankers have been called in to supply water. Emergency dispatchers say Rocherty Road is closed from Route 72 to Route 241.
DUI motorcycle crash kills man on Dauphin County road, not hit-and-run
One man died in a motorcycle crash in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County last night, according to State Police. Thomas Toolan, 35, of Lebanon was driving his 2008 Harley-Davidson east on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard “at a suspected high speed” when he drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the guide rail, state police said.
DUI Motorcyclist Killed In Central PA Crash Was Not Wearing Helmet: Police
A 35-year-old motorcyclist was drunk and was not wearing a helmet when he crashed and died Friday, Sept. 2 in Dauphin County, authorities said. Thomas Toolan was heading east on his 2008 Harley-Davidson on the 7600 block of Allentown Boulevard "at a suspected high speed" when he veered into the right shoulder and struck the guide rail around 10:15 p.m., PA State Police said.
WGAL
Police identify victims of fatal crash in Lancaster County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Saturday afternoon. Police say a van, driven by 74-year-old Mona Coldiron, of Oxford, was traveling north on Reading Road, when it crossed the center line and collided with a motorcycle. According to police,...
local21news.com
Flood closes all lanes along road in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Due to flooding on Lingle Ave. in Palmyra, Lebanon County, 511PA reports both directions between Oakfield Ln. and Yorkshire Rd. are closed. There is no timeline for when the road will open back up. The roadway was reported closed just before 8 a.m. Stay with...
Lancaster County man dies at hospital following vehicle crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One male was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital following a crash in Lancaster County. Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown died after being involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash at 3947 Oregon Pike in West Earl Township on Sept. 2. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in East Earl Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Reading and Precast Roads at 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 3. There is no word yet...
Two dead in Lancaster County crash
Two people have died in a multiple vehicle crash in East Earl Township, Lancaster County on Saturday, according to abc27. The Lancaster County Coroner said they were called to the scene of the 300 block of Reading Road at 12:55 p.m., according to abc27. First responders are advising the public...
