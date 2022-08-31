Here’s the problem with the way bullying is handled in the schools. Kids are not supposed to defend themselves. Schools talk the talk but DEFINITELY DO NOT WALK THE WALK when it comes to doing anything about it when it is reported. I saw this in the San Ramon school district for years. I finally went in and raised hell with the principle. Their choice was to end it that day or the next day my son was going to use his training to knock someone’s teeth in with my blessing. I also recorded the meeting, none of these school administrators are to be trusted.
Wow, the text messages and petition definitely helped the case...otherwise what evidence would they have? Kids are so dumb and mean...I was bullied too, but I didn't think of suing anybody...or cutting myelf.
Congratulations, Allegedly some parents in other districts and states are following suit. Possibly class action civil suits. Who knew
