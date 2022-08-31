Min Woo Lee What's In The Bag?

Australian Min Woo Lee is a two-time European Tour winner with his most recent win coming at the 2021 abrdn Scottish Open. He won in a playoff over Thomas Detry and Matthew Fitzpatrick. He secured his first European Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS Hands Vic Open which came just a couple of years after his sister, Minjee Lee won on the same course in 2014 and 2018. Below we have taken a look at the clubs Lee uses out on Tour.

Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S

Lee currently uses nearly a full bag of Callaway clubs including an Odyssey putter. His driver was a Callaway Epic Max LS model but he has recently switched into the newer Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S model.

Fairway

Callaway Epic Speed

Next up Lee uses a Triple Diamond version of the Callaway Epic Speed fairway wood . Lee has spoken how good this club looks because it looks so clean. It also produces a little less spin for him which is what he likes to see when getting testing numbers.

Hybrid

Callaway Apex UW

Instead of another fairway wood Lee had been using a Callaway Apex Pro hybrid with 20 degrees of loft but this has now come out for a Callaway Apex UW model which has proven very popular out on Tour. Phil Mickelson was involved in its development and joined other Callaway staffers in calling for a “go to” club that better players can count on from the tee, fairway, or rough.

Read our full Callaway Apex UW Hybrid review

Irons

Callaway Apex TCB

Moving to the irons he has a set of Callaway Apex TCB 's and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. He was using a set of the X Forged CB's but made the switch in mid-2021 because he wanted a little bit of a change. Lee had used blades as an amateur and the start of his career as a professional but he saw several other top players using TCB's and decided to put them in the bag as well. He also wanted a touch more height in the longer irons which the TCB's deliver. These go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and have Project X LS 7.0 130G shafts.

Read our full Callaway Apex TCB Iron Review

Wedges

Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw, Titleist Vokey SM9, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Proto

Lee's wedge situation has recently changed. He was using three wedges at 52, 56 and 60 degree lofts however he now carries one Callaway Jaws Raw wedge at 50 degrees, a Titleist Vokey SM9 lofted down to 55, and his 60 degree model is a Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype.

Read our full Titleist Vokey SM9 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide

Finally he uses an Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide which actually has a little alignment dot on the top which is similar to the one Tiger Woods has on his Scotty Cameron. Lee has used Odyssey putters for many years and he has said he loves the White Hot insert because it's very soft off the face. Interestingly, before the Tri Hot Double Wide went in the bag he was not a big blade putter user but he appears to have found a model he trusts at the moment.

Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X

Lee finally uses the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball which features Graphene - one of the strongest materials known to man. The 'X' model delivers lower spin and firmer feel than the regular Chrome Soft for faster swinging players.

Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball review

Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 7 X

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (21 degrees) with Mitsubishi Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Irons (3-PW): Callaway Apex TCB Raw all with Project X LS 7.0 130G shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws Raw (50-10S), Titleist Vokey SM9 (55-10S), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype (60-T) all with Nippon Pro Modus3 120 X shafts

Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Double Wide

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

