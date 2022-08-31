ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 burglaries, 4 robberies reported in Mesa Aug. 13-19

 4 days ago

The Mesa Police Department took the following reports of burglaries and robberies Aug. 6-12:

  • Burglary at a specialty store Aug. 6 in the 3500 block of East Southern Avenue.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Aug. 8 in the 2200 block of East Lynwood Street.
  • Burglary at a commercial/office building Aug. 8 in the 900 block of East Main Street.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Aug. 8 in the 800 block of South Mesa Drive.
  • Burglary at a specialty store Aug. 8 in the 2200 block of South Power Road.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Aug. 8 in the 10400 block of East Tumbleweed Avenue.
  • Robbery of an individual at a highway/road/alley/sidewalk Aug. 9 in the 100 block of North Beverly.
  • Burglary at a commercial/office building Aug. 10 in the 10 block of West Main Street.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Aug. 10 in the 4800 block of South Turbine.
  • Robbery of an individual — kidnap/unlawful imprisonment at a highway/road/alley/sidewalk Aug. 10 in the 1400 block of South Dobson Road.
  • Robbery of an individual at an air/bus/train terminal Aug. 11 in the 10 block of South Alma School Road.
  • Burglary at a residence/home Aug. 11 in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
  • Robbery of an individual at a hotel/motel/etc. Aug. 12 in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

