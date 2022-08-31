Undoing Martin Parker — cast, plot and all about the new comedy

Undoing Martin Parker is a comedy coming to BBC One in 2023. It's set in Manchester in the last days of Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government (so around 1990), and sees Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill play a businessman whose life is spiralling out of control.

Penned by Sian Gibson and Car Share writer Paul Coleman, the show follows Martin Parker, an ambitious self-made impresario who appears to have it all. Diane, played by Rosie Cavaliero, is Martin's long-suffering wife.

Sian Gibson who, as well as co-writing the series also stars as a local hairdresser, says: “Luckily my fashion sense hasn’t changed since 1990 so it’s a dream to be reliving my youth and dusting off my crimpers with this amazing cast and wonderful team.”

So here's everything you need to know about Undoing Martin Parker on BBC1...

Undoing Martin Parker is a six-part series arriving on BBC One and BBCiPlayer in 2023. There’s no official air date as yet but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you nearer the time, as well as with any US or international release dates.

Undoing Martin Parker plot

Undoing Martin Parker follows Martin (Conleth Hill), a self-made businessman described as having ‘the ambition of Alan Sugar and the swagger of Kilroy Silk’. He owns a chain of electrical stores and appears to live the high life. But, in reality, he’s swimming in debt and his complicated private life is about to catch up with him.

Soon all those who Martin has screwed over to satisfy his constant need for money, sex and success may end up having the ultimate revenge. Times are changing and there are many people out there who are only too happy to plot his downfall, including his wife Diane (Rosie Cavaliero), father-in-law Dougie (George Costigan), mobile hairdresser Kath (Sian Gibson) and Kath’s best friend Gladys (Sheila Reid).

Undoing Martin Parker cast — Conleth Hill as Martin Parker

Conleth plays greedy and ruthless businessman Martin Parker. The Irish actor is possibly best known for his role as bald eunuch Lord Varys in Game of Thrones but also starred in the Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on BritBox earlier this year, plus ITV drama Holding. He’s also been in Derry Girls, Holding, Magpie Murders, Suits and Dublin Murders . Conleth has also appeared in films such as Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Goodbye, Mr Chips, Britain’s Got the Pop Factor and Keith Lemon: The Film.

Conleth Hill as PJ in ITV drama Holding in early 2022. (Image credit: ITV)

Sian Gibson as hairdresser Kath

Playing mobile hairdresser Kath in Undoing Martin Parker , Sian won our hearts as the lovable Kayleigh in Car Share, with Peter Kay. She also plays Gemma in Murder on the Blackpool Express , Dial M for Middlesbrough and Murder, They Hope . Sian was Cinderella in the After Ever After movie and has also starred in The League of Gentlemen , Inside No.9 , Death in Paradise and The Reluctant Landlord .

Sian Gibson with Johnny Vegas in Murder, They Hope. (Image credit: Gold)

Rosie Cavaliero as Martin’s wife Diane

Rosie is playing Martin's wife Diane. She recently starred in the new series of the sitcom Code 404 alongside Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays. She plays Mrs Braithwaite in the BBC's latest adaptations of Worzel Gummidge and has also starred in Black Narcissus , The Witchfinder , Hold The Sunset, Gentleman Jack , Unforgotten and Cleaning Up . She’s also had movie roles in the films Jane Eyre, Vera Drake and Little Dorrit .

Rosie Cavaliero with Steve Pemberton as Mr and Mars Braithwaite in Worzel Gummidge. (Image credit: BBC)

Sheila Reid as Kath’s friend Gladys

We don't yet know a lot about Sheila's role in Undoing Martin Parker other than she plays Kath's best friend Gladys. Sheila of course is best known for her iconic role as mouthy gran Madge Harvey in the ITV comedy series Benidorm . She’s had a hugely successful career, starring in series such as C all The Midwife, Doctor Who, Casualty, Doctors and Humans . Sheila played Mildred alongside Sian Gibson in Dial M for Middlesbrough and Mrs Donovan in All Creatures Great and Small .

Sheila Reid was much-loved by comedy fans for playing Madge Harvey in Benidorm. (Image credit: ITV)

George Costigan as Martin’s father-in-law Dougie

George is playing Diane's father Dougie in Undoing Martin Parker. He's previously starred in hit TV shows including Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley, Line of Duty and London’s Burning . He first hit fame in the 1980s when he played Bob in the classic British movie Rita, Sue and Bob Too and he also starred in hit films Shirley Valentine and Calendar Girls . George has also been in Emmerdale , The Bill and Casualty .

Is there a trailer for Undoing Martin Parker?

No not yet but hopefully the BBC will release one next year. If so, we’ll post it onto this page.

Undoing Martin Parker behind the scenes and filming news

Filming is due to commence on the six-part series in Manchester early next year. Undoing Martin Parker was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It is co-created and written by Paul Coleman and Sian Gibson, produced by Gill Isles, executive produced by Kate Daughton for Boffola pictures and Head of BBC Comedy Tanya Qureshi and will be co-produced with Lookout Point.

Writer Paul Coleman says: “Thrilled to be writing this series and working with such a wonderfully talented cast, who are all helping us shine a much needed light on the themes of family feuds, revenge and top-loading VCRs.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy, says: “Sian and Paul have created an irresistible gang of comedy characters and a world packed with joyful nostalgia. The quality of their writing is matched by a fantastic cast and we’re incredibly excited to introduce Martin Parker and bring this lovable rogue to BBC audiences next year."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.