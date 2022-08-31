Is The Capture based on a true story? Where is it filmed? Your questions answered

The Capture is now in its second season and sees the return of fan-favorite DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger). This time she's joined by Isaac Turner (Paapa Essiedu), a young rising star MP and according to the synopsis, they're about to fall "deeper into the dizzying world of fakery and disinformation".

Following the events of the first season, DI Carey is now working in the top-secret ‘Correction’ intelligence unit that she previously battled against after she discovered that they fake CCTV footage and manipulate events in the name of national security, so there are lots of shady things happening behind closed doors.

With The Capture season 2 in full swing, there are lots of burning questions about the new series, so read on to find out some of the most frequently asked things about the hit BBC crime series...

Is The Capture based on a true story?

The series was inspired by real-life phenomena such as deepfakes, fake news and misinformation, but none of the characters were directly inspired by anyone and the drama is fiction and not intended to mirror any real-life cases.

According to Bustle , the hit series is "based on show creator Ben Channan's own research (and existing knowledge of the subject matter from his years as a documentary maker) but the story of Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) and Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) is a work of fiction."

What TV channel is The Capture on?

The Capture is available to watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK and Peacock in the US. It is also available in other territories, or you can use a VPN if it is not available in your area.

Where is The Capture filmed?

Both seasons of The Capture were filmed in London, and there are some iconic locations featured such as the Printworks venue in Rotherhithe and The Shard.

Meanwhile, some of the interior shots were filmed at Canterbury Prison, in Kent, which doubled up as HMP Gladstone in the very first episode of the series.

Other locations include Sutton, Greater London for the street scenes and studio scenes were filmed at West London Film Studios.

DCI Rachel Carey returns for season 2. (Image credit: BBC)

Will there be season 3 of The Capture?

So far there's only two seasons of The Capture and we haven't received any word about a potential third, but we'll let you know if another series is on the cards.

However, given the huge popularity of the first season they could decide to come back for another round, we'll just have to watch this space until we find out more.

How many episodes is The Capture?

Season 1 of The Capture is six episodes. So far only two episodes of season 2 have aired, but there will be six in total.

All episodes will be available on demand after they're broadcast, so there's plenty of time to catch up or have a binge-watch!

The Capture is a six-part series and will be broadcast in weekly double bills on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm on BBC One.

