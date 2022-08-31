Read full article on original website
NY, NJ Labor Day forecast
Get ready for temps in the 80s and a chance of rain. Jacob Riis Houses residents still can’t use apartment …. J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade back in NYC after …. 1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes. More water tested at NYCHA over arsenic concerns. Mugginess...
J'Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade back in NYC after pandemic pause
The West Indian-American Carnival Parade is back after a two-year pandemic pause and many hope it will be bigger, better and safer than ever. Even though the parade is Monday, partying started Sunday.
Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements
The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade attracting huge crowds in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Colorful costumes and ear-catching music is all part of one of the world’s largest parades and celebrations, and it’s right here in New York City all weekend long. J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival have rolled into town. With...
Honey Deuce: How to make the official drink of the U.S. Open
NEW YORK (PIX11) — And, match! Honey Deuce, the official drink of the U.S. Open, is here to serve. Rally your friends and learn how to make this game-changing drink. Just follow mixologist Maxime Belfand, who joined New York Living on Friday to give a step-by-step tutorial. Watch the...
Muggier weather in the forecast for NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably warm day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, which is two degrees above normal. Conditions were quite comfortable throughout the day as humidity levels remained on the low side. Plenty of sun was seen through the early-afternoon hours, but clouds began filtering in afterwards.
High humidity, temps in 80s to stay as Labor Day weekend continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the Labor Day weekend continues, humidity levels and temperatures are expected to be on the rise. Highs for the city on Sunday will be near 86 degrees, and in the upper 70s to mid-80s for the suburbs. The day will also be noticeably muggier...
NY, NJ weather: Nice start to Labor Day weekend, but rain looms
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining very low and comfortable. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
Carriage horse industry proposes new rules and a new facility in Central Park
Carriage horses have been a fixture of the park for more than 160 years. The debate over the future of the industry continues to intensify.
Moose on the Loose: Schiano has Rutgers fans excited
There is excitement surrounding the Rutgers football program as the team opens up the season against Boston College on Saturday. Head coach Greg Schiano is on his way to rebuilding the program once again.
