Brooklyn, NY

pix11.com

NY, NJ Labor Day forecast

Get ready for temps in the 80s and a chance of rain. Jacob Riis Houses residents still can’t use apartment …. J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade back in NYC after …. 1 dead, another injured after NYC hit-and-run crashes. More water tested at NYCHA over arsenic concerns. Mugginess...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn community calls for traffic safety improvements

The family of a cyclist hit and killed by a tractor-trailer in East New York this week is speaking out. The Brooklyn intersection is known for being a hotspot for injuries and fatalities, and the community is calling for better traffic safety measures.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Honey Deuce: How to make the official drink of the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (PIX11) — And, match! Honey Deuce, the official drink of the U.S. Open, is here to serve. Rally your friends and learn how to make this game-changing drink. Just follow mixologist Maxime Belfand, who joined New York Living on Friday to give a step-by-step tutorial. Watch the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Muggier weather in the forecast for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably warm day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures made their way into the upper 70s and low 80s. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, which is two degrees above normal. Conditions were quite comfortable throughout the day as humidity levels remained on the low side. Plenty of sun was seen through the early-afternoon hours, but clouds began filtering in afterwards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather: Nice start to Labor Day weekend, but rain looms

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the New York and New Jersey region before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with humidity levels remaining very low and comfortable. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, and in the upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

