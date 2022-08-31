Vote for your Emmys 2022 What to Watch picks!

On Monday, September 12, the TV industry gathers to hand out a series of Emmy trophies to the shows and performances they think were the best of the last year. While members of the TV Academy have worked hard to earn their right to vote on the Emmys, What to Watch wants to give TV viewers their chance to stump for their favorites and vote for who they think should win at the 2022 Emmys .

Welcome to the first What to Watch 2022 Emmys vote!

We’ve taken 16 of the major categories set to be presented during the 2022 Primetime Emmys ceremony and want you to cast your vote for your favorite show and performers.



The polls are open from now until Wednesday, September 7, at 11:59 pm PT, after which time we’ll tally the votes and reveal What to Watch readers' 2022 Emmys winners and see how they compare to who takes home the trophies during the live ceremony.

Participants get to make their picks from the major categories: Comedy Series, Drama Series and Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie. So some of the choices are Only Murders in the Building season 1, Ted Lasso season 2 , Squid Game , Succession season 3 , Abbott Elementary , Hacks season 2 , The White Lotus , Dopesick and even Chip-n-Dale: Rescue Rangers .

Should Ted Lasso win every award yet again? Is Better Call Saul going to get any extra votes for having the most recent (and highly praised) finale? Is The White Lotus or Dopesick going to dominate the Limited/Anthology series field? You decide.

Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso season 2 (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfayden in Succession (Image credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary (Image credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul (Image credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks (Image credit: Karen Ballard/HBO Max)

Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game (Image credit: Netflix)

Image 1 of 6Image 2 of 6Image 3 of 6Image 4 of 6Image 5 of 6Image 6 of 6

To cast your votes in the poll below and check back Emmy weekend for the results.

The 2022 Emmys take place on Monday, September 12, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, with Saturday Night Live ’s Kenan Thompson serving as the host. The ceremony airs live on NBC and also streams live on Peacock .

To see the complete list of 2022 Emmy nominees, head for Emmys.com . The first batch of official winners from this year’s slate of nominees is announced during the Creative Arts Emmys which take place on Saturday, 3 September.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.