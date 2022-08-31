ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Moss Recalls Ex Johnny Depp Gifting Her a Diamond Necklace He Pulled “Out of the Crack of His Ass” – E! Online

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 69

Mark Webb
4d ago

Is this really something that the public really needs to know???? What they do/ did in their private life should remain in their private life.

Reply(10)
18
Linda Marlowe
4d ago

I love a sense of humor especially among partners. Life is to short to have stressed out, tensed up Karen’s every where.

Reply(5)
21
Brenda Streight
4d ago

What was the purpose of miss goodie two shoes article? The country is going thru so much now and this is what she decided to share. Not a class act! People are suffering and you want to whine about a necklace. Forget you

Reply
2
Related
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp’s Close Friend Claims Amber Heard’s A Manipulator In Quotes From Book

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle has lasted a number of years, extending to multiple lawsuits across multiple countries. Things really heated up when their defamation trial in Virginia began, especially because cameras in the courtroom allowed the public to watch it all go down on TV. Depp was largely the victor in court, but the story hasn't died down much. And one of his close friends claims Amber Heard’s a manipulator in quotes from his book.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lila Moss divides opinion with extra long toenails: ‘How does she get her socks on’

Lila Grace Moss has sparked a fashion debate after sharing a photo of her long, pointed toenails.The 19-year-old model posted a picture of her fresh pedicure on Instagram earlier this week after finishing up a photoshoot for Perfect magazine. In the close-up shot of her feet, the model is seen wearing a pair of sparkly strappy heels, with her red-painted toenails filed into a stiletto shape.However, Moss’s extra long toenails seemingly divided opinion in the comments section. The look proved to be popular among the model’s friends and fans.Fashion designer Bella Freud commented, “Loving the toes,” while actress Iris...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Cinemablend

Sylvester Stallone Responds After Rumors Swirl He And Jennifer Flavin Are Divorcing Over A Dog

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing. Because while it gives folks like actors exciting opportunities, it also transforms your personal life into a very public matter. As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines for their legal battle, Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone is having his own public split. And now Stallone has responded after rumors swirl he and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing over a dog.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace opens up about his body transformation journey: ‘I was mentally destroyed’

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself. In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
John Galliano
Person
Kate Moss
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

How Long-Suffering Jennifer Put Up With Sly's Other Women: From Sophia Loren To Angie Everhart & Even Toe-Sucking Duchess Fergie!

When Sylvester Stallone met model Jennifer Flavin, he ate and exercised to lose his muscles and shed his macho image. Call it, from Rambo to Slimbo. Flavin, at 22, became the latest in a long list of lovers — but unlike most, she loved him for his brain, not his brawn. "I've finished with piling on muscle and pumping iron, and I'm no longer eating red meat,” he boasted soon after the pair started dating.“It's OK if you're a bodybuilder or a football pro, but for an ordinary guy, it's all artificial. I don't make that kind of film any...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Diamonds#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Necklace#British
People

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce

Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Paris & Prince Jackson’s Birthday Tributes to Their Father Michael Shows He Still Greatly Influences Their Lives

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson didn’t hesitate to honor their late father Michael Jackson‘s birthday, and the photos they shared are some of the sweetest we’ve seen. On August 29, Prince uploaded a series of throwback photos of him, his siblings, and their late father Michael to his Instagram for Michael’s birthday. Prince uploaded the photos with the heartwarming caption, “Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more, but I love you more and more with each day. Thank you for everything 🙌🏼❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) In the first super-sweet photo,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy