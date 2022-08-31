Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment
If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
digg.com
Blockstream, Sevenlabs Partner To Launch Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange
With XDEX, users can trade bitcoin, stablecoins and other assets related to bitcoin like Liquid assets in a P2P transaction, thereby removing intermediaries. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Price Crashes Like Terra’s (LUNA) Are Good for Crypto – Here’s Why
The creator of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, is suggesting that a decline in the prices of crypto assets has benefits. Buterin says in an interview with former Bloomberg Opinion columnist Noah Smith that the fall in prices is “good” at exposing weaknesses. “I do think that price drops...
dailyhodl.com
Venture Capital Giant Andreessen Horowitz Dives Deeper Into the Metaverse With Free NFT Licensing Systems
Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is launching a new licensing system for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to address current challenges and ambiguities over the use of crypto collectibles. The Silicon Valley-based firm says that the new project is inspired by the Creative Commons (CC), which provides for different levels of...
CoinDesk
Online Investing Platform BnkToTheFuture to Buy Crypto Lender Salt Lending
Online investing platform BnkToTheFuture has agreed to buy Salt Lending for an undisclosed amount to give users the ability to borrow against their crypto holdings just as lenders such as Celsius Network and Voyager Digital freeze withdrawals and seek protection from bankruptcy. The firm, which allows qualifying clients to invest...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
u.today
Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Over Half of All Daily Bitcoin Trading Volume on Crypto Exchanges Are Bogus, According to New Forbes Study
The majority of Bitcoin daily trading volume on exchanges is fake, according to a new report from Forbes. Forbes examined 157 crypto exchanges around the world and concluded that more than half of the exchanges’ reported Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume “is likely to be fake or non-economic.”. Trading...
u.today
JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever
Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’
The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
NASDAQ
There’s a New Platform for Bitcoin-Backed Borrowing and It’s Courting Banks to Lend
The collapse of big cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius Network and Voyager Digital this summer might have cooled the market, but Max Keidun says his new lending platform will be different – and has a shot at making banks love bitcoin (BTC). “My dream is to get the banks to...
Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto
This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $102,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Heading
A crypto whale just transferred 64,000 Ethereum (ETH) worth over a hundred million dollars to an unknown wallet. According to blockchain tracking platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed crypto holder transferred $102,134,766 worth of ETH to an unknown address that still holds the transferred assets at time of writing. Ethereum network...
zycrypto.com
Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why
By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Management Solution Onramp Joins Bosonic Network
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base “supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their...
cryptopotato.com
BlackRock Taps Kraken Subsidiary for Bitcoin Price Indexing
The world’s largest asset manager has joined forces with CF Benchmarks. BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager – has partnered with Kraken’s subsidiary CF Benchmarks to assist with its newly established Bitcoin Trust. According to a report from The Block, BlackRock’s Bitcoin product will...
