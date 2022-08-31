ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

The Sandbox, NEAR Protocol And HUH Exchange: Essential Cryptocurrencies For Long-Term Investment

If you’ve got funds you want to lock up on long-term, cryptocurrency investment is usually one of the best options, especially during a bear market rally. The rationale behind this is simple — prices drop during the bear market run, prompting you to buy at a low cost without hopes of immediate returns. In the long run, the market condition gets favorable, and asset prices increase, promoting you to sell the whole or part of it.
digg.com

Blockstream, Sevenlabs Partner To Launch Decentralized Bitcoin Exchange

With XDEX, users can trade bitcoin, stablecoins and other assets related to bitcoin like Liquid assets in a P2P transaction, thereby removing intermediaries. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
CoinDesk

Online Investing Platform BnkToTheFuture to Buy Crypto Lender Salt Lending

Online investing platform BnkToTheFuture has agreed to buy Salt Lending for an undisclosed amount to give users the ability to borrow against their crypto holdings just as lenders such as Celsius Network and Voyager Digital freeze withdrawals and seek protection from bankruptcy. The firm, which allows qualifying clients to invest...
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
u.today

Cardano Sets New Milestone in Native Tokens Issued Following On-chain Growth in August

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’

The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
zycrypto.com

Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why

By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Management Solution Onramp Joins Bosonic Network

Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base “supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their...
cryptopotato.com

BlackRock Taps Kraken Subsidiary for Bitcoin Price Indexing

The world’s largest asset manager has joined forces with CF Benchmarks. BlackRock – the world’s largest asset manager – has partnered with Kraken’s subsidiary CF Benchmarks to assist with its newly established Bitcoin Trust. According to a report from The Block, BlackRock’s Bitcoin product will...
