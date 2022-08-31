Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day and longer as the unforgiving heat continues to grip San Diego County. An excessive heat warning has been extended to 8 p.m. Friday for San Diego's coastal and inland areas and until 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and deserts as most of California is in the midst of a grueling heat wave that is now expected to last for more than a week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO