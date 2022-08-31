ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

Here's What's Closed in San Diego County This Labor Day

San Diego workers are enjoying a much-deserved day off this Labor Day, and that includes most county and city employees. Here's what's closed and what's open on the annual holiday that falls on the first Monday in September. What's Closed in San Diego County on Labor Day. All San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Valencia Park Residents Await Answers After Mudslide Nearly Wipes Away Their Home

W. T. Jones’ vacation in Alaska came to a screeching halt Saturday when he got a call from a friend who said, “Your house is caving in!”. By the time his flight arrived in San Diego, he learned it wasn’t his house, but the earth beneath it, that had collapsed, sending tons of dirt into the canyon below. The landslide took out a retaining wall and threatened three neighbors’ homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Scorching Temps Mark Labor Day & Rest of Week, But Chance of Rain Could Follow

Scorching temperatures will mark your Labor Day and longer as the unforgiving heat continues to grip San Diego County. An excessive heat warning has been extended to 8 p.m. Friday for San Diego's coastal and inland areas and until 8 p.m. Thursday for the mountains and deserts as most of California is in the midst of a grueling heat wave that is now expected to last for more than a week.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Ocean Beach Dog Beach Reopened; Beach Advisory in Effect for These San Diego Beaches

The San Diego River Outlet at Dog Beach in Ocean Beach was reopened Sunday after health officials determined that recent water quality samples met state health standards. Beaches elsewhere remained under an advisory that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and may cause illness. They include Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle in Mission Bay, and Children's Pool in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Lifeguards Increase Patrols for Labor Day Weekend

San Diego lifeguards have increased their staffing on Labor Day weekend to help keep the huge beach crowds safe. On Saturday morning in La Jolla lifeguards had to rescue a group of eight scuba divers. “We have very strong ocean conditions today and because of the heat people are experiencing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Water Contact Warning for Imperial Beach Shoreline From Possible Sewage

A water contact warning was issued for the Imperial Beach shoreline Monday, where beachgoers were advised that ocean waters may contain sewage. The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality stated in its warning issued Monday that bacteria levels exceeded state health standards and could cause illness to swimmers.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Heat Wave Continues for San Diego County, Excessive Heat Warning Extended

The searing heat that has baked San Diego County in recent days is expected to continue through the Labor Day weekend, with excessive-heat warnings in place into next week. The National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Wednesday for all areas. It said it appears that any significant cooling will be delayed until Friday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for SDG&E Customers

Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for over 10,500 SDG&E customers at one point, according to the electric company. The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley. SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire East of Ramona Halted at 50 Acres

Evacuations: Those already evacuated can return home. Evacuation orders remain in place for residents of Ramona Trails Drive, Sunset Oaks Drive and Caesar Drive; an evacuation center is open at 1521 Hanson Lane. Road Closures: SR-78 at Magnolia Avenue remains closed, open for residents only. San Diego County firefighters stopped...
RAMONA, CA
NBC San Diego

Boy, 17, Arrested in Man's Stabbing Death in Imperial Beach

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA

