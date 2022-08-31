Ribbon cutting to be held for Spire's new storefront

Spire’s Ashland office will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand reopening 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9 at its new storefront, 1171 E. Main St., Ashland.

Guests are invited to explore the marketing agency’s expanded office space, which underwent a renovation this past year.

While Spire maintains its location in the Ashland Commerce Mall on Main Street, the company’s main entrance has relocated to the east side of the building. The business now occupies the entire south side of the complex, with private offices, conference rooms and creative design space.

The ribbon cutting , celebrated jointly by Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and Richland Area Chamber of Commerce, begins at 1:30 p.m. with the ice cream sundae bar hosted by Whit’s Frozen Custard of Ashland available through the duration of the event.