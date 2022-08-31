With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend. PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, N.Y., brings the curtain down on its summer season with a weekend full of events, including Farm Fatale, a comedic work of “post-apocalyptic” theater, tonight and Saturday at 7pm; C’est pas là (It’s Not Here, It’s Over Here), Compagnie Galmae’s intricate string installation, resembling a freshly woven spider’s web, inspired by Juhyung Lee’s experiences of street protests in Seoul, on Saturday at 8:30pm and again on Sunday at 8; and The Moles, a proto-punk rock concert from an anthropomorphic quintet redefining the meaning of “underground,” on Sunday at 7pm. (Fri-Sun, Sept 2-4)

CHATHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO