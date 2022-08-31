Read full article on original website
Authorities say remains are believed to be missing Capital Region teacher
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says remains found Thursday are believed to be that of a Capital Region teacher who has been missing since March. 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Bethlehem, who taught at Shaker High School in Colonie, was last seen in Lee, Massachusetts where police found her car at Longcope Park March 29th.
Rogovoy Report 9/2/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend. PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, N.Y., brings the curtain down on its summer season with a weekend full of events, including Farm Fatale, a comedic work of “post-apocalyptic” theater, tonight and Saturday at 7pm; C’est pas là (It’s Not Here, It’s Over Here), Compagnie Galmae’s intricate string installation, resembling a freshly woven spider’s web, inspired by Juhyung Lee’s experiences of street protests in Seoul, on Saturday at 8:30pm and again on Sunday at 8; and The Moles, a proto-punk rock concert from an anthropomorphic quintet redefining the meaning of “underground,” on Sunday at 7pm. (Fri-Sun, Sept 2-4)
Spencertown Academy Arts Center's Festival of Books 2022
Spencertown Academy Arts Center’s 17th annual Festival of Books takes place over Labor Day weekend, September 2 through September 5. The Festival features a giant used book sale, two days of discussions with and readings by esteemed authors, and a children’s program. There will be several author events....
