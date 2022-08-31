The Pursuit of Passion & Knowing When to Hang it Up

Navigating one’s passions can be tricky business. We are often told to pursue our passions, but are generally only encouraged to do so when said passions can be leveraged for profit. Otherwise, they’re generally regarded by the authority figures in our lives as hobbies.

Some passions aren’t even conceivable monetizable, which can exacerbate the already complex issue of maintaining a healthy work/life balance in today’s fast-paced, productivity-centric world.

Jack Kerouac once wrote “My fault, my failure, is not in the passions I have, but in my lack of control of them.”

Indeed, untethered passion can land an individual in some precarious situations, take it from any number of starving artists and individuals who allowed their heart to sign off on something of which it would have behooved them to have first conferred with their head.

But, when utilized intentionally and methodically, passion can be the spiritual equivalent of gasoline to the fire of existence – which brings to mind another quote of Kerouac’s: “A man who allows wild passion to arise within, himself burns his heart, then after burning adds the wind that thereto which ignites the fire again, or not, as the case may be.”

By this token, it stands to reason that one should pursue the thing that lights the fire inside them so long as it remains a possibility to do so, no?

The simple answer is, “yes.” But simple answers aren’t always necessarily accurate, or even effective ones. To truly understand the query at hand, one must consider the motivations for a fiery and excitable approach to the business of living.

A general sense of fulfillment and purpose can sure be useful in getting through the slog of managing lofty tasks such as parenthood and a career, and the albeit fleeting sense of meaning and accomplishment can help in staving off pesky intrusive thoughts brought about by the cynical yet logical anxieties that come with any objective assessment of society for any period of time.

But as with most things in life, perhaps the most important thing is not necessarily what we have so much as what we leave behind, and this line of thinking can certainly be extended to encompass the broad scope of human passion.

Passion as a motivator is essentially a self-sustaining mechanism, perpetually setting the stage for itself going forward. But the human body is more or less a ticking time bomb in that the process of dying begins immediately after the process of being born – one of those aforementioned cynical yet logical anxieties to chew on.

But ultimately, no matter our passions or motivations, the experience of life will eventually come to an end – for most after around 50-80 years. As such, all the energy manifested during the living portion of the exercise boils down to what gets left behind and who/what gets affected as a result.

So as the human form inevitably begins the deterioration process, one’s capacity to pursue their passions will naturally likewise begin to deteriorate as well, albeit to varying degrees for different people. With this, how far into that deterioration process does it remain beneficial, or even favorable to pursue these objectives?

What, you may ask, served as the impetus for this sort of existential deconstruction of the human condition on a perfectly fine, sunny Thursday afternoon? The answer may surprise you – though it very well may not, depending on how personally familiar you are with myself and/or my work.

In any case, the answer you seek lies in Los Angeles Glam Metal band Crüe, who are currently hobbling their way through a chaotic stadium tour which has been in development purgatory for a number of years.

The band, notorious for their exciting stage show and vocal acrobatics have been on a steady musical decline over the past few decades, and have endured particularly harsh criticism for recent performances during their ongoing 2022 North American Stadium Tour – literally, that’s the name of the tour.

These include drummer Tommy Lee having missed various sets after suffering broken ribs, then failing to come in on time for a song in which the drums seemed to miraculously be playing through the speakers on their own in perfect time, leading many to assume he had been miming to a backing track.

Additionally, singer Vince Neil, has struggled to recreate the band’s material on stage for several decades, frequently becoming winded and relying on members of the audience to carry the tunes.

This is understandable, as Vince Neil is a 61 year old man who has done his fair share of living. As such, it stands to reason that he would find more difficulty in reassuming the high tenor vocal range that made classic Mötley cuts such as “Live Wire” and “Too Young to Fall in Love” so exhilarating.

Still, objective perspective doesn’t really make it any easier a scene to absorb, as the “Shout at the Devil” rockers’ act has essentially devolved into a bombastic – albeit highly profitable – parody of itself.

Do concert-goers continue to pay hard-earned money to see the 60+ year old members of Mötley Crüe flailing around in ill-fitting leather leotards miming to pre-recorded backing tracks? The evidence to the affirmative is pretty strong.

Nonetheless, it can be argued that continuing to build upon what you’ve created long after you’ve exorcised your capacity to do so in a meaningful way is detrimental to the integrity of the very thing you’ve spent your life building.

Convention wisdom might suggest that the work is done – all the good seeds that were in the bag have been planted. Stop planting and reap the harvest.

But it also isn’t necessarily anyone’s place to say what folks should or should not be doing to honor their own life’s work.

As for the central idea of this article – the “right time” to hang it up is, in a large part, a subjective idea that oftentimes can only be accurately assessed by the person considering doing the hanging up.

A closing thought – pursue your passions for as long as you feel genuinely motivated to do so. If something brings you joy and acts not as a detriment to yourself or others, there’s a good argument to be made for continuing to do that thing. But do remain cognizant of the energy you commit and to the patterns of return you see on that commitment.