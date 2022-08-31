Read full article on original website
6 Fantastic North Dakota Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Here's a list of some of the different pumpkin patches in North Dakota to make your life a little easier.
Ultimate Labor Day Read- The ORIGIN of 150 North Dakota City Names.
You know North Dakotans you want to share this with...Happy Labor Day Y'all!
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
Dove hunting season in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to deer or other animals that a lot of people want to hunt, the Game and Fish Department has to hold a lottery. The dove hunting season in North Dakota opened September 1, providing a great opportunity for hunters and their dogs to get ready for waterfowl and upland bird hunting.
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
Minnesota State Fair Shooting - How Does This Happen?
Minnesota Governor Investigating What Happened
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
Counties with the most seniors in North Dakota
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: […]
North Dakota at Nebraska Photo Gallery
Nebraska defeated North Dakota 38-17 on Saturday. Take a look at some photos from KLIN photographer Kenny Larabee.
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ FREE RIDES This Weekend In ND
HAVE FUN just don't drive! FREE RIDES in North Dakota!
The 25 Best Places In North Dakota To Buy A House in 2022
Only two cities locally made this top 25 list in the state of North Dakota for 2022.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza returns to North Dakota
With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. “While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
6 Things North Dakota Drivers Do That Annoy People
Here's a list of some of North Dakotans' worst offenses.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Wedding Cakes, Dresses, Venues & More
What do you need to get your "Once upon a time" dream wedding? Here's a list of the biggest wedding trends in the state.
The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
