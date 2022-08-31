ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Aurora Borealis across the skies of North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky. The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits […]
ASTRONOMY
Dove hunting season in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When it comes to deer or other animals that a lot of people want to hunt, the Game and Fish Department has to hold a lottery. The dove hunting season in North Dakota opened September 1, providing a great opportunity for hunters and their dogs to get ready for waterfowl and upland bird hunting.
LOTTERY
PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
POLITICS
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
POLITICS
Counties with the most seniors in North Dakota

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: […]
POLITICS
Highly pathogenic avian influenza returns to North Dakota

With a recent positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in North Dakota, North Dakota State University Extension specialists continue to encourage biosecurity practices for bird owners of all sizes and around wild birds. “While we hoped there would not be a resurgence of HPAI this fall, we knew...
HEALTH
The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
AGRICULTURE
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

