Amtrak Cascades service to Vancouver, BC resumes after 2-year pause due to pandemic

Amtrak announced Wednesday that it will resume its Amtrak Cascades service to Vancouver, British Columbia starting Monday, Sept. 26.

The service had originally been paused in 2020 due to COVID-19 international border restrictions.

The first Cascades train to Vancouver will leave Seattle at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 26, stopping at five cities before arriving in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.

The southbound Cascades train will leave Vancouver at 5:45 p.m. and arrive in Seattle at 10:10 p.m.

Amtrak said the round trip will be offered daily and it plans to add a second daily trip when staffing and equipment allow.

The Amtrak Cascades service also offers three daily round trips between Portland, Oregon and Seattle, and two daily round trips between Eugene, Oregon and Portland.

Amtrak also offers two daily buses between Bellingham and Seattle, as well as four daily buses between Seattle and Vancouver.

Tickets can be purchased at Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

For travelers leaving from Canada, tickets can be booked at ViaRail.ca and through 1-888-VIA-RAIL.

Non-U.S. citizens traveling into the country must be fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Passengers traveling into Canada must use the ArriveCAN app before travel and wear a mask in Canadian stations and aboard trains while traveling through the country. Non-Canadian citizens must be fully vaccinated and must carry the same vaccination record that was uploaded to the ArriveCAN app.

