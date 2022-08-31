This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania

Photo: Getty Images

Interstate 80 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Pennsylvania .

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state , which included the highway as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"You missed it, so it's back on the list! The I-80 highway is a danger to the 11.5 people who are killed each year," Earn Spend Live wrote.

Earn Spend Live 's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below: