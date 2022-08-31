ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Interstate 80 is being credited as the most dangerous road in Pennsylvania .

Earn Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state , which included the highway as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"You missed it, so it's back on the list! The I-80 highway is a danger to the 11.5 people who are killed each year," Earn Spend Live wrote.

Earn Spend Live 's full list of the most dangerous road in each state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Interstate 65
  2. Alaska- Route 3
  3. Arizona- Interstate 40
  4. Arkansas- US 65
  5. California- Interstate 40
  6. Colorado- US 160
  7. Connecticut- Interstate 95
  8. Delaware- US 13
  9. Florida- US 1
  10. Georgia- State Route 11
  11. Hawaii- Route 11
  12. Idaho- US 95
  13. Illinois- US 45
  14. Indiana- US 41
  15. Iowa- Interstate 80
  16. Kansas- Interstate 70
  17. Kentucky- US 62
  18. Louisiana- US 90
  19. Maine- US 1
  20. Maryland- US 1
  21. Massachusetts- Interstate 495
  22. Michigan- US 31
  23. Minnesota- US 169
  24. Mississippi- US 61
  25. Missouri- US 63
  26. Montana- US 2
  27. Nebraska- Interstate 80
  28. Nevada- Interstate 80
  29. New Hampshire- Interstate 93
  30. New Jersey- US 130
  31. New Mexico- Interstate 40
  32. New York- Interstate 87
  33. North Carolina- Interstate 95
  34. North Dakota- US 2
  35. Ohio- Interstate 71
  36. Oklahoma- US 69
  37. Oregon- US 101
  38. Pennsylvania- Interstate 80
  39. Rhode Island- Interstate 95
  40. South Carolina- Interstate 95
  41. South Dakota- US 18
  42. Tennessee- Interstate 40
  43. Texas- US 83
  44. Utah- US 89
  45. Vermont- US 7
  46. Virginia- US 460
  47. Washington- Interstate 5
  48. West Virginia- US 19
  49. Wisconsin- Interstate 94
  50. Wyoming- Interstate 80

Comments / 16

JoAnn L. Knupp
6d ago

I80 in Pennsylvania is probably the most used road in Pennsylvania. It connects everything west to New York City

Reply(1)
10
just think aboutit
5d ago

The majority of these roads have a large to extreme amount of traffic. More traffic means the more likely there will be more accidents or deaths.

Reply
3
