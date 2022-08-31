ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $345,000

Outstanding Ranch style townhouse in the Chestnut Hill Development. You`ll fall in love with this Northside newer townhouse ~ its open concept, modern design and neutral colors. Main floors features 2 bedrooms including the master suite and a must see master bath!! The awesome master bath features a custom walk in~closet, glass shower, soaking tub and double sinks. Wonderful living room has beautiful hardwood floors, 10 FT ceilings and oversized 8 foot doors that create that WOW factor. Great kitchen with quartz counter tops, 46 inch cabinets, breakfast bar and the stainless appliances are included. Spacious dining area has sliders to a fantastic large deck for you to just relax and enjoy. The laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor and has a farm house sink and plenty of cabinets. The finished basement offers a family room, 2 bedrooms and a super nice large full bath. Neat thing about this basemen it has large windows which gives you a great view!! No HOA fees and this property qualifies for the 10 year property tax abatement. This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath TOWNHOUSE is turn~key ready for a new owner, just gorgeous!!!!
SIOUX CITY, IA
ArtSplash returns to Sioux City this weekend

SIOUX CITY — Organizers and volunteers spent much of Friday preparing the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the start of ArtSplash. Celebrating visual, performing and even, the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to downtown for the second year in a row. The festival is taking...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Siouxland school lunch menus

Tuesday: Chicken Pattie/Bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk. Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk. Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk. Friday: 4 x 6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate...
SIOUX CITY, IA
From the Archives

Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Train

Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal. He has covered entertainment for more than 40 years and teaches newswriting at Briar Cliff University.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WATCH NOW: Sioux City woman talks about heart condition

Hollie Fahrendholz has premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs, extra heartbeats. Dr. Mohammad El Baba, an electrophysiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said he has seen the condition in patients ranging in age from 18 to 90. City Government & Features Reporter. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter. Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Woman involved in downtown Sioux City shooting gets probation

SIOUX CITY -- A woman who was involved in an assault just before a downtown Sioux City shooting was sentenced Friday to probation. Joy Scott, 40, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary. District Judge Jeffrey Neary gave Scott a deferred judgment and sentenced her to two years' probation. She must pay restitution of $506 to the Iowa Crime Victims Assistance Program.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Retooled Coyotes hit the field Saturday to take on Kansas State

The South Dakota Coyote football program has had close calls in recent years against FBS programs in the state of Kansas, but haven’t been able to get the big win. The Coyotes head back to Manhattan, Kansas for the second time in four years, where they take on Kansas State at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
VERMILLION, SD

