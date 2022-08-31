Read full article on original website
Thursday NKY sports round-up: Dixie Soccer, Volleyball teams pull trifecta
Dixie Heights (4-3 overall) won a thrilling 9th Region volleyball game against the visiting Highlands Bluebirds (2-3) by the slimmest 3-2 (19-25, 25-19, 7-25, 25-22, 15-13) score. Dixie has won its last four games after dropping the first three to solid 9th Region opponents. “We made some adjustments throughout the...
Friday NKY sports round-up: Beechwood, Cov Cath pick up big road wins
Note: The Commonwealth-Journal in Somerset contributed to this report. The Beechwood Tigers took their dominating act on the road dominating the Somerset Briar Jumpers, 47-0 in a battle of Class 2A teams. Beechwood won its 26th straight game in the process. Beechwood (3-0) has outscored all three opponents, 129-7 on...
Investigation looms as Highlands wins big in rivalry game at Campbell County
Highlands conquered Campbell County High 44-13 in Friday night’s gridiron rivalry, but there was speculation that news of an investigation may have impacted Campbell’s performance. Hours before kickoff, news broke that Campbell County Schools and local law enforcement are investigating an alleged incident that occurred on a football...
Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics
Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
Brossart gets back on the winning track as young Bellevue gets more experience . . . and a running clock
Demographics determines a whole bunch of things, so why not high school football?. Which may explain what’s happening here when you take a rush hour trip south on the AA Highway, jump off at Alexandria Pike heading to Bishop Brossart’s Mustang Athletic Complex and the miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic makes you think you’re suddenly somewhere in Southern California.
Holmes overcomes slow start, ‘grinds out’ win over Boone County
Game photos by Brandon Wheeler, LINK nky contributor. With an 8-0 lead in the third quarter, Boone County quarterback Jamarion Hocker gained four yards on an otherwise nondescript play Friday night in Covington. However, his helmet came off, which meant he had to come out for a single play. Backup...
Human remains found in Elsmere
The Elsmere and Kenton County Police departments are investigating after the discovery of human remains. On Saturday, Elsmere Police responded to a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street after receiving a call that people in the area had discovered what they believed to be human remains. The area...
Campbell County schools, police investigating alleged assault on bus after football game
Campbell County schools and police are investigating an incident involving football players on a bus ride home from a recent away game. According to parents familiar with the incident, a member of the football team was forced to the back of the bus by another football player, who removed the alleged victim’s clothes and began assaulting him. Campbell County parents familiar with the incident said the event was recorded by teammates.
NKU’s Shauna Reilly honored with Regents Professorship
Northern Kentucky University Professor Dr. Shauna Reilly is being honored with the Regents Professorship for her contributions to the university and students. The recognition, which the Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents established, “aims to recognize professors at NKU who exemplify NKU’s values and have brought acclaim to the university through an exceptional record of achievements in scholarship and creative activity,” according to a press release from the university.
Sponsored: Treating heart conditions in patients undergoing cancer treatment: Q&A with Dr. Darek Sanford
This article is written by Dr. Darek Sanford, a Cardiologist and Cardio-Oncologist with St. Elizabeth Physicians. He sees patients in Fort Thomas and Edgewood, Kentucky. Q: What does a cardio-oncologist do? When should people seek help from one?. A: Physicians trained in cardio-oncology see cancer patients and survivors who develop...
