spokanepublicradio.org
Former Spokane police officer convicted of rape charges
A former Spokane police officer has been convicted of two counts of rape. A Superior Court jury late Tuesday afternoon returned the verdicts against Nathan Nash on one count of second-degree rape with aggravating circumstances and one count of third-degree rape. Nash had been accused of using his authority to get access to the women’s homes as part of investigations into previous assaults. During his trial, he professed his innocence and questioned the women’s credibility.
Spokane Man Found Guilty of Insurance Fraud for Second Time
SPOKANE - A Spokane man was recently found guilty of insurance fraud for a second time in Spokane County Superior Court. Ivan Kriger (also known as Evaun Syrah Solomon), of Spokane, was convicted of insurance fraud after Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) completed a second criminal investigation into his filing of false insurance claims.
Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening. A photo of Gligor is attached, but...
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
One person killed from motorcycle crash in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash.— One man died and another is seriously injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in East Spokane late Friday night. Officers from the Spokane Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the crash near East Sprague Avenue and North Freya Street. Callers suggested that the male driver was not breathing and a female was seriously injured. When...
Former Spokane police officer slams his accusers on Facebook while jury deliberates in pending rape case
As the jury deliberated his fate, a former Spokane police officer on trial for rape posted his thoughts on social media Tuesday about the two women who accused him of sexually assaulting them. Nathan Nash called one of his accusers, a now 25-year-old woman, "a known meth-head" and accused her...
Man arrested for burglary and lying about his identity to deputies
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man trying to break into storage crates at a construction site early Tuesday. 36-year-old Andrew J. Holstad was charged with second degree burglary, criminal impersonation, possessing burglary tools and making false statements to a public servant.
Washington Examiner
Spokane council president, police chief, spar over civil asset forfeiture spending
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs wants to divert revenue from the sale of properties seized in suspected drug crimes from developing cases against traffickers to supporting at-risk youth by expanding intervention programs. However, Police Chief Craig Meidl doubts Washington’s civil asset forfeiture law allows...
pullmanradio.com
Two Valley Residents Arrested In Pullman On Vehicle Theft And Drug Charges
Two valley residents have been arrested in Pullman on narcotics charges after they were caught with a stolen vehicle. The case began Thursday morning when Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary at a home in Rosalia. A 78 year old woman told deputies that her Cadillac was stolen during the burglary.
Robbery suspect found wearing victim’s clothes and jewelry, arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A robbery suspect was booked into the Spokane County Jail after she was found wearing a victim’s clothes and jewelry. Deputies responded to a home burglary report at a gated home near North 5 Mile Road and North Berridea Road in northwest Spokane County. The caller said her son got to the home and noticed lights switching in the home, noticing an unknown female inside the home. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn M. Lamere, moved to the upstairs area of the home.
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Ridgeline High School student in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Ridgeline High School student is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a bus late Friday night. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a traffic crash on South Sullivan Road at 8th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. involving a Central Valley School bus and a...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
‘Risking your life’: Local law enforcement worried about new types of fentanyl
SPOKANE, Wash. — What looks like candy could kill you. New types of fentanyl are now in the Inland Northwest, and law enforcement is on high alert. “Skittle” fentanyl pills were found in Coeur d’Alene, and agencies across the region say more are on the way. “Everything about this fentanyl crisis is crazy,” said Rob Boother. He’s the tactical operations...
Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested
Spokane Police Department said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield is awaiting extradition to Washington.
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in North Idaho
WESTMOND, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old North Idaho woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday afternoon north of Coeur d'Alene. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 12:47 p.m. near Westmond, about 34 miles north of Coeur d'Alene for a woman from Westmond who had been hit by a Toyota Camry while walking along U.S. Highway 95. The 62-year-old died at the scene while the 71-year-old woman from Athol driving the car was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
