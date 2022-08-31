ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie tabs Kelleyann Royce-Giron, bumped from principal job, to lead middle school

By Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago

Kelleyann Royce-Giron is poised to take over as principal of Poughkeepsie Middle School after she was bumped from her high school principal post following the court-ordered reinstatement of Phee Simpson this summer.

The city school board is expected to vote on Royce-Giron's appointment at its meeting Wednesday night, which would allow her to take over as middle school principal Thursday.

Royce-Giron's role had been unclear since June, when Simpson was given her job back as high school principal.

An investigation into improper graduations led to Simpson being fired in 2019, but after a three-year legal fight the New York State Appellate Division in June ordered that she be reinstated , with back pay and benefits.

Simpson replaced Royce-Giron, both of whom are Poughkeepsie graduates, as high school principal on July 1.

“The Poughkeepsie City School District is excited that Ms. Royce-Giron expressed interest in serving as the permanent principal of Poughkeepsie Middle School," Superintendent of Schools Eric Rosser said in a statement. "Both Ms. Royce-Giron and Dr. Simpson are strong and experienced administrators who together will deepen the district’s impact on secondary student success in and beyond the school environment."

Royce-Giron's appointment would mark the first time since 2018 that the high school and middle school both had permanent principals in place, Rosser said.

The middle school principal's seat had been filled on an interim basis since Dwayne D'Availar left that office following the 2019-2020 school year, Rosser said.

Joseh Mazzetti had most recently served as the middle school's interim principal, and he is set to be appointed as an assistant principal at the high school. He would replace Paul Weir, who is now an assistant principal splitting time between Clinton Elementary School and Early Learning Center.

Another administrative move on Wednesday's agenda is appointing Tiffany Walton-Henry as assistant principal of school climate and culture at the middle school from Oct. 11, 2022 to Oct. 10, 2026.

Royce-Giron took over as high school principal after the firing of Simpson, who had been accused of knowingly allowing 22 students to graduate in 2017 despite not meeting the requirements to do so. An arbitrator determined she awarded credits for 41 courses, and she was fired in August 2019 .

However, the appellate court decided the arbitrator's ruling "was arbitrary and capricious and without evidentiary support" because "there was no allegation that the petitioner's conduct was anything other than knowing and intentional, and because the hearing officer found that there was insufficient evidence that the petitioner acted intentionally."

The appellate court said Simpson "admitted to conduct that was, at most, negligent."

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane .

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Poughkeepsie tabs Kelleyann Royce-Giron, bumped from principal job, to lead middle school

