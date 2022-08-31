ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texas among top 10 best states to retire in 2022

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s just sit, kick back and relax with a newspaper in our hands, coffee on the side table and have something of your choice on the old TV every single day. How is this possible? Retirement.

Retirement seems so unattainable, filled with the unknown, and yet so desirable for the masses no matter what walk of life you live. There are countless amounts of questions that surround this desirable stage of life but a new study has aimed to answer at least one of them: where in the U.S. should I retire?

Bankrate conducted a study to find the best and worst states for retirement in 2022, “For this study, Bankrate looked at five broad categories: affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. We placed the heaviest weighting on affordability.”

The southeast dominated the top two spots followed by some midwest states and others across the U.S. Good old Texas made the top 10 by coming in at No. 7 on Bankrate’s list! Let’s check out the top & bottom 10:

Top 10

  1. Florida
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Ohio
  5. Missouri
  6. Kentucky
  7. Texas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Pennslyvania
  10. South Dakota

Bottom 10

  • Alaska
  • Maine
  • California
  • New Mexico
  • Montana
  • Vermont
  • Mayland
  • Connecticut
  • Hawaii
  • Washington
