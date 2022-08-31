Read full article on original website
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight shooting in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One person has died and multiple others were injured after an overnight shooting in East Cleveland. 3News' Neil Fischer has confirmed with police that it happened outside of the Just Us Lounge and Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Avenue around 2:53 a.m. Monday.
Man fatally shot after attacking CMHA police officer on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot by a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) police officer early on Monday. According to a statement from CMHA, an officer responded to a call for assistance at Riverside Park on the city's west side when he was flagged down by the 33-year-old man.
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
Ohio State Highway Patrol releases new images of deadly crash involving fleeing car in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has released new video images of the fleeing driver who caused a fatal crash last week in Cleveland. On August 27, troopers pulled over the 2015 BMW 435 series on Clark Avenue near West 58th Street and Storer Avenue after a check of the vehicle's registration showed the car stolen out of a Strongsville dealership.
Ashland man found dead inside home; another taken to hospital with 'troubling' injuries
ASHLAND, Ohio — State and county officials are investigating after a man was found dead and another badly injured inside an Ashland home late Friday morning. Ashland paramedics and deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office were called to the 1200 block of County Road 1153 in the city just before 11:20 a.m. after a woman went inside the house and found an "older" man inside with "troubling" injuries. That person was rushed to a local hospital, but a short time later, authorities went through the rest of the area and located the body of a 39-year-old male.
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
'People are getting hit because people aren't paying attention': Parma woman cautions drivers to look for wheelchairs following crash
PARMA, Ohio — Michelle Williamson was on her way home going down Day Drive in Parma. She passed a fast food place when she says a driver - who was looking at his passenger - didn't see her and turned into the restaurant, hitting her and her motorized wheelchair.
Police: Man found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Elyria's south side Wednesday morning. Officers arrived at the house on the 100 block of Church Lane, not far from the Black River, just after 8:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted on theft charges
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on multiple charges relating to theft in the office and tampering with evidence in the office. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Man accused of robbing elderly woman in New Jersey arrested in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man wanted for an alleged aggravated robbery with a weapon by the Bayonne, New Jersey Police Department was found and arrested in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Uninvolved customer shot amid dispute about incorrect change in Akron convenience store
AKRON, Ohio — A dispute over incorrect change at an Akron convenience store resulted in the shooting of an uninvolved customer. Akron police say it was around 9:15 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of Lovers Lane where the cashier told authorities the dispute escalated after the man made threats to kill her.
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
Boardman businesses begin cleanup after damage from flooding, tornado
BOARDMAN, Ohio — It's another night of cleanup after a line of severe weather across Northeast Ohio, particularly in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. Heavy rain led to flash flooding on Sunday. Round two took place in Warren on Monday, with the rain so heavy that you could barely see the car in front of you. On Sunday, a couple of inches of rain left Boardman drenched.
50 firefighters battle fire at auto parts store in Cleveland with partial building collapse
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department says 50 firefighters were battling a fire early Friday morning that broke out at an auto parts store near the intersection of West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The building also partially collapsed, according to a tweet from the fire department. Efforts to...
Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County
LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
Highland Middle School student in custody after allegedly sharing graphic image and making threats
MEDINA, Ohio — A Highland Middle School student was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly sharing a "graphic" and "inappropriate" image with classmates at a football game on Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Canton police warn Stark County residents of scammers claiming to be police officers, Amazon and Social Security Administration workers
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in Stark County that is primarily affecting senior citizens. Recently, the Canton Police Department has investigated a number of cases of theft by deception, where the suspect is claiming to be a law enforcement officer.
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
Missing Cleveland teenager found
Ronald Rhines, a 16-year-old missing teenager was located and returned home on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ronald Rhines...
Flood Advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — Severe weather is making its way through the Northeast Ohio region today causing heavy rains that have a potential to cause flooding. According to the National Weather Service Flood Advisories have been issued for the following counties:. Medina until 10 p.m. Portage, Summit until 9:45 p.m. Cuyahoga...
