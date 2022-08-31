ASHLAND, Ohio — State and county officials are investigating after a man was found dead and another badly injured inside an Ashland home late Friday morning. Ashland paramedics and deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office were called to the 1200 block of County Road 1153 in the city just before 11:20 a.m. after a woman went inside the house and found an "older" man inside with "troubling" injuries. That person was rushed to a local hospital, but a short time later, authorities went through the rest of the area and located the body of a 39-year-old male.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO