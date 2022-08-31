ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, OH

WKYC

Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Ohio State Highway Patrol releases new images of deadly crash involving fleeing car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has released new video images of the fleeing driver who caused a fatal crash last week in Cleveland. On August 27, troopers pulled over the 2015 BMW 435 series on Clark Avenue near West 58th Street and Storer Avenue after a check of the vehicle's registration showed the car stolen out of a Strongsville dealership.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Ashland man found dead inside home; another taken to hospital with 'troubling' injuries

ASHLAND, Ohio — State and county officials are investigating after a man was found dead and another badly injured inside an Ashland home late Friday morning. Ashland paramedics and deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office were called to the 1200 block of County Road 1153 in the city just before 11:20 a.m. after a woman went inside the house and found an "older" man inside with "troubling" injuries. That person was rushed to a local hospital, but a short time later, authorities went through the rest of the area and located the body of a 39-year-old male.
ASHLAND, OH
WKYC

Police: Man found dead inside Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Elyria's south side Wednesday morning. Officers arrived at the house on the 100 block of Church Lane, not far from the Black River, just after 8:30 a.m. The victim was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

2 East Cleveland police officers indicted on theft charges

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on multiple charges relating to theft in the office and tampering with evidence in the office. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Boardman businesses begin cleanup after damage from flooding, tornado

BOARDMAN, Ohio — It's another night of cleanup after a line of severe weather across Northeast Ohio, particularly in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. Heavy rain led to flash flooding on Sunday. Round two took place in Warren on Monday, with the rain so heavy that you could barely see the car in front of you. On Sunday, a couple of inches of rain left Boardman drenched.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKYC

Louisville house fire ruled arson in Stark County

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) has ruled a recent Stark County house fire arson. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire happened early Wednesday...
LOUISVILLE, OH
WKYC

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKYC

Missing Cleveland teenager found

Ronald Rhines, a 16-year-old missing teenager was located and returned home on Wednesday night. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ronald Rhines...
CLEVELAND, OH
