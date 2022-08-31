Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Smiles with Daughter Sterling at Kansas City Chiefs' 'Family Fun Day'
Patrick Mahomes had a blast with his daughter at the Kansas City Chief's recent event for players and their families. On Sunday, wife Brittany Mahomes, 26, shared sweet photos of her daughter exploring and interacting with other families at the special event. One of the cute photos shows Patrick, 26, smiling widely as he holds his 17-month-old baby girl.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'
"He flew all the way in for the scrimmage," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady's recent trip to New York to watch his 15-year-old son Jack's practice football game Tom Brady is making sure to spend quality time with his children –– even if that means jumping on a flight. A source tells PEOPLE the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, flew to New York to see his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward's practice football game after his recent 11-day absence from the NFL team. "Tom was in great...
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
KC Chiefs: 10 bold predictions entering the 2022 season
After hosting four consecutive AFC Championship games, the Chiefs have the potential to continue exceeding all expectations in 2022. It seems difficult to believe that after all that the Kansas City Chiefs have accomplished over the last four seasons, the team could still surprise its’ fans by setting new benchmarks for success in 2022. Nonetheless, this team has the potential to do just that; in fact, the 2022 iteration of the Chiefs has the potential to be the best team in franchise history and far exceed the expectations of even the most die hard amongst Chiefs Kingdom.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Brian Kelly getting trolled mercilessly in LSU debut after trailing Florida State at halftime
Brian Kelly was at the helm of LSU football for the first time on Sunday night. After going into the half down 7-3 against FSU, he got trolled like crazy. All of the success that Brian Kelly had while at Notre Dame was going to lead to immediate expectations as he took over the LSU football program. Such was the case coming into the season opener on Sunday night in New Orleans against Florida State.
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 1 (Let the Games Begin!)
The NFL season begins on Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills and MVP favorite Josh Allen. It really doesn't get much better than that. We've gotten to this point without any major dominoes going down injury wise, which should make this...
San Francisco 49ers season prediction: Best and worst case scenario for 2022
Welcome to FanSided’s 2022 NFL preview! It’s time to look into our crystal football and take a glimpse at the San Francisco 49ers season prediction. The San Francisco 49ers head into 2022 on the tails of making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game a season ago, nearly winning it despite a sluggish 3-5 start to the season.
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Florida State kills LSU’s comeback dreams with blocked PAT: Best memes, reactions
The ending of the Florida State vs. LSU game was utter madness as the Tigers launched an improbable comeback then botched the game-tying PAT. The NFL may own Sunday Night Football but LSU and Florida State proved that college football has the pros beat for pure chaos and football drama.
The best KC Chiefs joke you’ll hear this week
Here’s a clean Kansas City Chiefs-related joke for you to share at your next watch party of tailgate. [Author note: Credit to Reddit user u/nineballman for the skeleton of this joke from 2018. Paraphrased version below.]. Fast forward 50 years from now. Saint Peter is checking his watch, expecting...
Chiefs players celebrate return of college football
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner, but on Saturday members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the return of college football. Dozens of games were played on Saturday, marking the first weekend of the 2022 college football season. Several Chiefs players showed their support for their alma maters by either tuning in to watch the games or even showing up for the games in person.
SEC counting on LSU football to come through for perfect Week 1
The SEC was undefeated in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season, and it’s up to the LSU Tigers to keep it intact. Week 1 of the college football season is almost complete, but there is one big game remaining on the weekend. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles. It is the very first game for new LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who enters the tough SEC after spending years at Notre Dame.
