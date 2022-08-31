Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
WATCH | UK football head coach Mark Stoops after the Wildcats' season opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky football head coach mark Stoops speaks to the media in a postgame press conference after the Wildcats' season opener against Miami (OH). Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Talent is there for Louisville football upgrade if Cards can navigate tough schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Will seven victories be enough to still some of the restlessness percolating inside the University of Louisville football fan base, a base that remembers winning Sugar and Orange bowls?. Or do the Cards need to get to eight wins and move back toward the top of...
wdrb.com
Best Plays of the Week -- Week 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
wdrb.com
Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
wdrb.com
Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford discuss U of L's blowout loss, the problems that need addressed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Upon further review, things don’t look a whole lot better. The morn…
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, NORTHWEST Kentucky,. SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the. following counties, in NORTH...
wdrb.com
WorldFest brings together Louisville's international culture for weekend of fun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday kicked off Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education. More than 100 languages are spoken in Louisville's public schools, and 35% of the city’s population growth over the past 19 years has come...
WLKY.com
These Louisville-area theaters are showing $3 movies this Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your popcorn ready because this Saturday, select movie theaters across Louisville are showing movies for $3. In celebration of National Cinema Day, moviegoers can see any movie at any showtime for $3 on Sept. 3. Here is a list of movies coming out in September.
wdrb.com
WorldFest's Parade of Cultures marches through downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An electric mix of cultures and traditions walked through the streets of downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon as part of WorldFest's Parade of Cultures. As part of one of the region's largest international festivals, Louisville residents marched down 5th Street to the top of the Belvedere...
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
wdrb.com
Engineer from Shelbyville credits UofL Speed School, River City Rocketry for NASA Artemis I role
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "A lifelong dream for me, come true." That's how 26-year-old Alora Mazarakis, a UofL Speed School graduate, describes her role as an engineer on the launch team for Artemis I, the first of a series of NASA space missions that aims to return humans to the moon, and eventually, send them to Mars.
wdrb.com
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
wdrb.com
Elderly woman's body found downstream after flash flooding in southern Indiana, EMA says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from her house after flash flooding in southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky on Saturday evening. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said the woman's body was washed away along East Brushy Fork Road. This was near...
wdrb.com
Louisville hosting more than 40 bands for underground rock music festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest underground music festivals in the country is back in Louisville this weekend. PRFBBQLOU, or Premiere Rock Forum BBQ Louisville, started on Aug. 30 at Kaiju. After a five-year hiatus, the music festival goes for six days, until Sunday. "So glad to see...
wdrb.com
Armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville High School football game
JEFFERSONVILE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game. The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an...
wdrb.com
Russell neighborhood seeing growth, revitalization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a major transformation taking place in a west Louisville neighborhood. While the Russell neighborhood has been plagued by problems in the past, it's now full of growth and opportunity, leading to being named "Louisville's Harlem." The Russell neighborhood shares some features of Harlem. That's why...
wdrb.com
IN WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM EDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 845 AM EDT for Ohio and Switzerland. counties in Indiana. Flood waters have receded. Numerous roads remain closed in. Switzerland County due to...
wdrb.com
Louisville health experts stress importance of updated COVID-19 boosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new COVID-19 booster shot will soon be available in Louisville, and doctors said this one is just as important as the previous shots. The COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and remains extremely contagious, keeping Louisville in the red category. Norton Healthcare said it's preparing to roll out the latest booster in an effort to provide patient protection from the new variants.
