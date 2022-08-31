ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night. Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville tennis family helps to lead restorations to Tyler Park sports courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally renowned tennis family helped to lead restoration efforts for athletic courts at Tyler Park. On Saturday, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting to celebrate sports courts restoration at the park. Once the restoration is complete, parkgoers will have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts and a half-court basketball court to use.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Morehead, KY
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, NORTHWEST Kentucky,. SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the. following counties, in NORTH...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
wdrb.com

WorldFest's Parade of Cultures marches through downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An electric mix of cultures and traditions walked through the streets of downtown Louisville on Saturday afternoon as part of WorldFest's Parade of Cultures. As part of one of the region's largest international festivals, Louisville residents marched down 5th Street to the top of the Belvedere...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellarmine#Ncaa Tournament#Crawford#Ncaa Division#Clemson#Knights#Evansville
wdrb.com

Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
KFC
wdrb.com

Russell neighborhood seeing growth, revitalization

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a major transformation taking place in a west Louisville neighborhood. While the Russell neighborhood has been plagued by problems in the past, it's now full of growth and opportunity, leading to being named "Louisville's Harlem." The Russell neighborhood shares some features of Harlem. That's why...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IN WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CINCINNATI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM EDT THIS MORNING... The Flood Warning will expire at 845 AM EDT for Ohio and Switzerland. counties in Indiana. Flood waters have receded. Numerous roads remain closed in. Switzerland County due to...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville health experts stress importance of updated COVID-19 boosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new COVID-19 booster shot will soon be available in Louisville, and doctors said this one is just as important as the previous shots. The COVID-19 virus continues to mutate and remains extremely contagious, keeping Louisville in the red category. Norton Healthcare said it's preparing to roll out the latest booster in an effort to provide patient protection from the new variants.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy