From styling some of the hottest names in the industry, working with Grand Marnier, and dressing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Multi-hyphenate Jason Rembert has been on quite the winning streak, and we love to see it! From styling, some of the hottest names in the industry, working with Grand Marnier on a signature cocktail, and dressing the first Black woman on the Supreme Court (MAJOR!), all while preparing for his upcoming Spring/Summer 23′ show. We caught up with the designer and chatted about some of the things he’s been up to this summer.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO