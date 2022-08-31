Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. Lesinski
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
The Hockey Writers
Jets Sign Gagner but Fail to Address Needs Up Front
The Winnipeg Jets’ signing of Sam Gagner to a one-year, $750,000 contract highlights three things the team hasn’t fully addressed. They have little offensive depth, lack experienced leadership to navigate through disappointment, and need to make some moves to increase the scarcity of NHL-calibre forwards on their roster.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Oilers Made During 2022 Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers had a great offseason and an even better free agency. There’s not much more you could ask of general manager (GM) Ken Holland, who covered all the bases. The Oilers re-signed their top two unrestricted free agents (UFA) to great deals, signed other players to fill areas of need, and moved money around effectively.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Players Looking to Repeat 2021-22 Performances
The St. Louis Blues had many successes during the 2021-22 regular season. As we watched breakout performances from key players and nine players score 20 or more goals, many Blues will be looking to repeat their results and continue to earn their role as one of the franchise’s stars. Here are the three most notable.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into the 2022-23 Season
Summer is officially coming to a close as pumpkin spice is being sold at your favorite coffee shop and the players who make up your favorite team are returning to the ice for the season ahead. New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has been busy, and the moves he made have the organization and fans excited for what’s ahead. That being said, the reality is this is a team that finished 28th in the league with a record of 27-46-9. After a season where nothing went right, there is of course apprehension and genuine hope that the club can take steps in the right direction over the course of the next few months.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: TJ Brodie, Great “Wrong Side” D-Man
Before Thomas James Brodie became a Toronto Maple Leafs’ player, we knew two things about him. First, he was Mark Giordano’s defensive partner when Giordano, at the ripe old age of 35, surprised the hockey world by winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman after the 2018-19 season. We knew Giordano believed Brodie helped him win the Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 4 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
Ken Holland has done an excellent job drafting since he took over as the Edmonton Oilers’ general manager. He has not only hit on the first-round picks, but he has also added some great talent later in the draft. Holland has also done a great job holding onto the prospects he’s acquired and developed, so the future in Edmonton looks bright.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders X-Factors for 2022-23
The New York Islanders and looking to bounce back after last year’s disappointment and not only reach the playoffs but also compete for the Stanley Cup. After a quiet offseason, the pressure is on the veteran-heavy roster to prove that last year was just an outlier. Specifically, a handful of players will need to step up to carry the team to the playoffs in a competitive Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Drought Continues in 2022-23
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hear 1967 a lot, and haters may not need a new chant anytime soon. Last week I wrote 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup. For every Ying, there is a Yang; for every sunrise, there is a sunset; for every Toronto fan, there is a Montreal Canadiens fan. So yes, I need to tip the scales back into balance and bring you a trio of reasons why this team will not win hockey’s holy grail during the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
5 Things to Know About New Oilers Defenceman Ryan Murray
On Friday (Sept. 2), the Edmonton Oilers agreed to a one-year, $750,000 contract with free-agent defenceman Ryan Murray, formerly of the Colorado Avalanche. The surprise signing was met with good-natured amusement by many fans, who had wanted them to draft Murray in 2012 when Edmonton held the first overall selection. Instead, the Oilers used the No. 1 pick to draft Russian forward Nail Yakupov, and Murray was then selected second by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Hockey Writers
3 Non-Playoff Teams Who Will Make the 2022-23 Postseason
Welcome back to our countdown to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. In case you missed part one, we shared the three teams that had the most to lose in the upcoming season. Related: 3 Teams With the Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season. Today we turn our attention...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Blackhawks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, despite getting an extension and the Canucks being happy with his performance as head coach, there is talk that Bruce Boudreau’s leash in Vancouver could be very short. Still with the Canucks, is it possible that J.T. Miller could still be traded after signing his long-term deal with the team?
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Didn’t Improve Enough to Make the Playoffs
The Detroit Red Wings have had quite the offseason, improving their team’s future in the draft with the addition of prospects like Marco Kasper, Dmitri Buchelnikov, and Dylan James. However, they also significantly improved the present of the team with the extensive moves they made in free agency, adding difference makers at all positions with no acquisition cost. They even added a fresh face behind the bench in new head coach, Derek Lalonde.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Petrov Flying Under Radar After Successful OHL Season
Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov had a dynamic first season playing in North America. The 19-year-old suited up in 63 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22 and amassed 40 goals and 50 assists. He finished ninth in scoring in the entire OHL, which is regarded as one of the top player development leagues in the world.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 5 Burning Questions Entering 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is poised to be something of a turning point for the Detroit Red Wings. Since Steve Yzerman took over as general manager (GM) back in the Spring of 2019, the team has languished at the bottom of the standings. This has allowed them to build up one of the NHL’s top prospect pools, but now the focus really seems to have shifted towards adding more W’s to the team’s record.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Breakout Candidates For 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues had several players break out in a big way in 2021-22. Robert Thomas proved that he was elite player with 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) in 72 games. Jordan Kyrou flashed as well, more so in the first half of the season, scoring 27 goals and recording 48 assists (75 points) in 74 games. Ivan Barbashev (26 goals, 34 assists, 60 points) and Pavel Buchnevnich (30 goals, 46 assists, 76 points) also recorded career highs in all scoring categories. Even with these players having broken out, the Blues still have three players who are potential breakout candidates for 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Canucks Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
Every season brings new hope and optimism, regardless of where teams finished in the standings the previous year. That’s the case with the Vancouver Canucks who made a few changes in the offseason to improve their chances of making the playoffs in 2022-23. They also re-signed a major piece of their offence in J.T. Miller to a seven-year extension worth $56 million ($8 million average annual value – AAV), which removes a huge distraction that could have been hanging over the organization throughout the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Veterans With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
NHL fans have very short memories. The realities of the salary cap force them to look at players with a “what have you done for me lately” mindset. A veteran can be beloved one season and be a pariah with an albatross contract the next. A number of...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens in Better Negotiating Position with Dach than Kotkaniemi
One year after the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, it keeps sending ripple effects through Montreal Canadiens fandom. For some, its less-than-ideal outcome, with Kotkaniemi getting signed to an offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, has altered the perception of negotiations with another potential star center once taken third overall in Kirby Dach.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Laine Could Score 50 Playing With Gaudreau
When the news of Johnny Gaudreau’s signing broke, many folks around the Columbus Blue Jackets were excited. But perhaps there was no player more excited about the news than Patrik Laine. When Laine first heard the news, he couldn’t believe it. “No way,” Laine said when asked about hearing...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the strength of Mitch Marner’s game. While I know that many Maple Leafs’ fans have a dislike for Marner, it’s hard to dispute his overall effectiveness as a player. I’ll also look...
