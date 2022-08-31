Summer is officially coming to a close as pumpkin spice is being sold at your favorite coffee shop and the players who make up your favorite team are returning to the ice for the season ahead. New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has been busy, and the moves he made have the organization and fans excited for what’s ahead. That being said, the reality is this is a team that finished 28th in the league with a record of 27-46-9. After a season where nothing went right, there is of course apprehension and genuine hope that the club can take steps in the right direction over the course of the next few months.

