ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

rep-wht-m
5d ago

no one with an IQ over 64 is surprised by this. she is a prototypical democrat. God help this country and please, please vote Red before it is literally to late.

Reply
3
Lynne Starks Terrio
5d ago

why does this lead with a photo of Anthony Mackie ?

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu — whose early, lonely stand against segregationists in the Louisiana legislature launched a political career at the forefront of sweeping changes on race — died Monday, a family friend confirmed. He was 92. Ryan Berni, a longtime friend of the family, confirmed that Landrieu passed away early Monday. “He died peacefully this morning surrounded by family,” Berni told The Associated Press. A progressive white Democrat whose demeanor could be combative at times, Landrieu came from a blue-collar Roman Catholic family, served in the Army and sat alongside the first Black students at the city’s Loyola law school before winning a statehouse seat in 1960.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Which Louisiana cities will be first to regain jobs lost to COVID?

Most of Louisiana's metro areas are within 5% of their pre-pandemic jobs numbers, though many are still potentially more than a year away from a full recovery, a new forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shows. A forecast for the third quarter of 2022 from UL's B.I. Moody...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Helena Moreno
NOLA.com

Letters: This Marine never held illusions about LaToya Cantrell

Predictably, LaToya Cantrell supporters are claiming that the recall effort is a dark plot by the GOP and, of course, racists. I have seen a lot of recall posts on Nextdoor by my Black neighbors, and the majority of them are strongly in favor of the recall, but that is irrelevant. No matter who started the recall effort, it won't succeed if the majority of the citizenry thinks she does a good job.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTBS

New Louisiana rule could help area senior citizens

SHREVEPORT, La.-- Senior Citizens are amongst the most vulnerable population here is something that could empower them there's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans City Council#Politics Local#Usa Today Network#Democrat#Wwl Tv
L'Observateur

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR ONLY NURSE-MIDWIFERY PROGRAM IN LOUISIANA

New Orleans, LA – LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing is accepting applications for its Nurse-Midwifery Doctor of Nursing Practice Program. The only nurse-midwifery program in the state, it has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (ACME) to begin admitting students in 2023. Graduates of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

FEMA awards nearly $1M in grant funding to Port of South Louisiana

RESERVE — The Port of South Louisiana was awarded $955,339 in Port Security grant funding from the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency. The funding will go toward the enhancement of the Port of South Louisiana’s cyber security framework, as well as support enhancements to its Geographic Information System (GIS) that will provide up-to-date spatial information to port security personnel and public safety agencies in the Port’s 54-miles of jurisdiction along the lower Mississippi River.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox8live.com

More recall events for Mayor Cantrell held over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over Labor Day weekend, dozens of New Orleans residents, again, lined up at multiple locations to sign a petition aimed at forcing a recall election for Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Events were held Saturday in mid-city, Algiers, and New Orleans East. “I’m not happy with the direction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS

Louisiana Man Charged in Connection with Deducting Employee Payroll Taxes and Failing to Send them to the IRS. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Joey J. Stevenson, age 40, from New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on September 1, 2022, with failing to pay the United States Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) employment taxes for his business, Community Care Solutions, Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

SLU selected as first Louisiana university for Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities. Southeastern is the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy