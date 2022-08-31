Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
ourquadcities.com
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties
Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
Sioux City Journal
Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
WCIA
Iowa Attorney General: Student loan relief may be opportunity for scams
DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller welcomes the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education’s recent steps to provide relief to federal student loan borrowers and reminds Iowans to be on the lookout for criminals who seek to take advantage of this loan forgiveness opportunity to defraud consumers.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Judge Sides With Governor In Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
kwit.org
NEWS 9.1.22: Skateboarder Critically Injured, Extreme Drought Continues in Parts of Siouxland, Medicaid Coverage, and More
A teenage skateboarder received life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early this morning in Sioux City. The collision happened around 5 a.m. on Lewis Boulevard near the Glenn and Transit Avenue exit. Investigators say the teen was riding in the middle of the road, and because it was...
Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?
This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board
Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
In Iowa Can You Legally Live in A RV On Your Own Property?
Have you ever thought, "hey, I could save a lot of money by buying a small plot of land and just living in an RV on my property"? Okay, me either. But if you do decide to do that, can you legally do so in Iowa?. When you really break...
homegrowniowan.com
Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation
As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
KCCI.com
Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit
ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
The largest concentrations of pheasants in the state are in northwest Iowa. The smallest are in the southwest.
nwestiowa.com
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa
LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
