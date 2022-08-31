ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux County, IA

3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
ourquadcities.com

DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa

Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

From the Archives

Mondamin Carnival Approaches: William Jennings Bryan will be in Sioux City during Carnival Week, accompanying Iowa Democratic candidate for governor Fred White. Mrs. W. H. Dildine has been selected to act as Floral Queen in the parade. Her maids, who will compose the royal court, will be chosen from surrounding cities in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. The Carnival is expected to start Monday, Oct. 4.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WCIA

Iowa Attorney General: Student loan relief may be opportunity for scams

DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller welcomes the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education’s recent steps to provide relief to federal student loan borrowers and reminds Iowans to be on the lookout for criminals who seek to take advantage of this loan forgiveness opportunity to defraud consumers.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison. Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison. Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
97X

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Scolaro a good choice for Sioux City school board

Thank you, Sioux City school board members for conducting an orderly search for Juli Albert’s replacement. Although it took several votes by the board to choose a replacement, we believe Bernie Scolaro was a good choice. She has had 21 years of experience as a West High School counselor. She is a tireless advocate for students and, best of all, she’s a reasoned thinker who’s willing to listen before reacting. She will be an excellent piece in the school board puzzle.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux County Attorney Is Among Finalists For New Judge Position

Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Attorney is one of three finalists for a new judge position. According to Third Judicial District Court Administrator Peggy Frericks, the 3B Judicial Nominating Commission has received three applications for the District Associate Court Judge position. We are told that the new...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Czech festival in Iowa to celebrate 100 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will celebrate a century of its popular festival Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, with the return of Czech Goulash Day. Czech Goulash Day, celebrated in various forms since 1922, features its namesake goulash – what some might consider a beef and vegetable stew — and kolaches, a fruit-filled traditional Czech pastry.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Gov. Reynolds Helps Farmers With Harvest Proclamation

As I was driving back to Eastern Iowa, one thing I noticed was how much further along the corn was. While that was a result of some places getting in the fields earlier, the drought is also playing a big role in this. On this drive, I didn’t expect to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Family seeks millions from the state in Raging River lawsuit

ALTOONA, Iowa — The family of a boy who died onAdventureland's Raging River ride last year is suing the state of Iowa. Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a raft overturned. The family is seeking nearly $100 million. The family said the Division of Labor was negligent in finding the...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa

LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says one member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries after the Tuesday building collapse and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries. Three workers were treated for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office didn’t release names of those hurt. The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed. Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.
LARRABEE, IA

