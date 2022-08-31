ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Police investigating murder in west Greenville

By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fB9YD_0hcpZ65900

Police reported a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the area of Vance Street on Tuesday, the third homicide in the Greenville area in a week.

Christopher Bullock died after Greenville Police Department officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Vance Street about 9:30 p.m., a department news release said.

Police and Greenville Fire-Rescue staff soon located Bullock, a Greenville resident, in the 800 block of West Fifth Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bullock was transported and later pronounced dead at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police said the shooting appears targeted and that the investigation has yielded "strong" leads. No arrest had been reported Wednesday afternoon.

Bullock's death is the second in town since Aug. 23, when Kevin Lamont Rockmore, 38, of Winterville was found dead in a Range Rover on Joel Drive off of MacGregor Downs Road. Officers are still seeking Ja'len Elijah Everett, 19, for a murder charge.

Dontrell Powell, 19, was killed in a shooting about 11:30 a.m. Friday northwest of town in the Cypress Sand/Cobb Acres neighborhood off of Old River Road. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in that incident, a 17-year-old juvenile and Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, of Greenville.

Tuesday's shooting took place in the area of the West Greenville Police Substation. Spokeswoman Kristin Hunter said officers were on patrol Tuesday and not in the substation. They were able to respond within seconds to the area of the crime. she said.

Hunter said that there is not believed to be any connection between the shootings at this point and that detectives indicate they are isolated incidents with coincidental timing.

In addition to the homicides, police have open investigations into shootings that occurred Saturday in area of McClellan and Brown streets when two people were shot in the leg, and an incident on Aug. 21 when a 19-year-old bystander was shot at Copper Beach Town Homes.

The police department encourages anyone with information about the crimes is to call investigators at (252) 329-4315 or CrimeStoppers (252) 758-7777. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

ECU police investigating robbery involving teens; one in custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU police are investigating a robbery that involved a group of teens, officials said on Sunday. One of the suspects was in custody. Police said they were notified by phone of a robbery that happened Saturday on campus around 2:22 a.m. in the area of West End Dining near the Bloxton […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
City
Winterville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Greenville Fire Rescue#Ecu Health Medical Center
WITN

POLICE: Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired activation in the 500 block of Mullins Street. When they were on their way, the department’s 911 center was told the woman was shot.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount man charged with embezzlement at Pitt County business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was arrested on Thursday after turning himself in on an embezzlement charge in Pitt County. Bruce Bland Jr., 51, turned himself in at the Pitt County Detention Center, accompanied by his attorney. He was released under a $400,000 unsecured bond with a condition that he not manage […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy