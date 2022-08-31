Police investigating murder in west Greenville

Police reported a 40-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the area of Vance Street on Tuesday, the third homicide in the Greenville area in a week.

Christopher Bullock died after Greenville Police Department officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of Vance Street about 9:30 p.m., a department news release said.

Police and Greenville Fire-Rescue staff soon located Bullock, a Greenville resident, in the 800 block of West Fifth Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bullock was transported and later pronounced dead at ECU Health Medical Center.

Police said the shooting appears targeted and that the investigation has yielded "strong" leads. No arrest had been reported Wednesday afternoon.

Bullock's death is the second in town since Aug. 23, when Kevin Lamont Rockmore, 38, of Winterville was found dead in a Range Rover on Joel Drive off of MacGregor Downs Road. Officers are still seeking Ja'len Elijah Everett, 19, for a murder charge.

Dontrell Powell, 19, was killed in a shooting about 11:30 a.m. Friday northwest of town in the Cypress Sand/Cobb Acres neighborhood off of Old River Road. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in that incident, a 17-year-old juvenile and Immanuel Jaylean Turner, 21, of Greenville.

Tuesday's shooting took place in the area of the West Greenville Police Substation. Spokeswoman Kristin Hunter said officers were on patrol Tuesday and not in the substation. They were able to respond within seconds to the area of the crime. she said.

Hunter said that there is not believed to be any connection between the shootings at this point and that detectives indicate they are isolated incidents with coincidental timing.

In addition to the homicides, police have open investigations into shootings that occurred Saturday in area of McClellan and Brown streets when two people were shot in the leg, and an incident on Aug. 21 when a 19-year-old bystander was shot at Copper Beach Town Homes.

The police department encourages anyone with information about the crimes is to call investigators at (252) 329-4315 or CrimeStoppers (252) 758-7777. Callers can remain anonymous.