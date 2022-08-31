Read full article on original website
KIMT
RFD continues effort to restore clocktower near Fire Station #1
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to restore the Rochester Fire Department clocktower are moving forward. In 2015 the department began working towards brining back the clock and bell tower to Fire Station 1. It's located at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and 6th Street SW. The clock was originally constructed...
KIMT
One arrested and one injured in Mason City gun fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue Sunday morning just after 4 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th St. N.W. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mason City Police Department. They...
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
KIMT
Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
KIMT
11 people treated for heat exhaustion during a Girls Cross Country meet in Stewartville
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The combination of heat and humidity turned dangerous for some runners during a girls cross country meet Thursday night in Stewartville. Multiple people were reported experiencing loss of consciousness, dizziness, and headaches during the cross country meet. Stewartville emergency responder and firefighter, Aaron Jones says it's not...
KIMT
Chester Wood Parks Deer Hunting Lottery is Open
An annual lottery is now open to a limited number of deer hunters as part of Olmsted County Park's controlled hunt. Applications are now open to apply for Chester Woods Park's lottery hunt. An annual lottery is now open to a limited amount of deer hunters as part of Olmsted...
KIMT
Man charged with attempted murder after woman shot with arrow in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old man was jailed Friday for an attempt to commit murder after a woman was shot with an arrow. Police said it happened at 10:11 p.m. in the area of 1st St. NW. and N. Washington Ave. Initially, officers were called for a male and...
KIMT
Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for 4th time in 4 days, this time for starting a fire
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man has been arrested four times in four days, the latest for allegedly starting a dumpster on fire. Bradley Willier, 43, was arrested Friday, Saturday and Sunday for public intoxication after showing up at the Mason City Police Department intoxicated and pouring beer out in the lobby.
KAAL-TV
FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car
(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
KIMT
Running for Ukraine: 4k Run & Walk
Rochester, MN -- Two high school seniors in the med city are just 16 days away from their "Ukraine 4k Walk & Run," and it's happening at Soldier's Field Park. This will be the second humanitarian event they've hosted here in town. Last year, Cooper Gamble and Marc Zoghby raised...
KIMT
After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KIMT
Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder
OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
KAAL-TV
New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case
(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
