KIMT

RFD continues effort to restore clocktower near Fire Station #1

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Efforts to restore the Rochester Fire Department clocktower are moving forward. In 2015 the department began working towards brining back the clock and bell tower to Fire Station 1. It's located at the intersection of South Broadway Ave. and 6th Street SW. The clock was originally constructed...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

One arrested and one injured in Mason City gun fire

MASON CITY, Iowa - Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue Sunday morning just after 4 a.m. Officers found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th St. N.W. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Mason City Police Department. They...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Avenue of the Saints reopened after crash near Floyd

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A crash on the Avenue of Saints (US 218) closed a portion of the road but reopened shortly after 12 p.m. The Iowa DOT said the road was closed between County Rd. T38 and County Rd. T44 (Floyd). The DOT map showed the location of the crash just north of where construction is happening.
FLOYD, IA
KEYC

Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
MAPLETON, MN
KIMT

Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Mason City man arrested for arson for setting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is facing two counts of second-degree arson after allegedly setting some late night fires. Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond. Court documents state that a little before 10 p.m. Thursday,...
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Chester Wood Parks Deer Hunting Lottery is Open

An annual lottery is now open to a limited number of deer hunters as part of Olmsted County Park's controlled hunt. Applications are now open to apply for Chester Woods Park's lottery hunt. An annual lottery is now open to a limited amount of deer hunters as part of Olmsted...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester Art Center opens new interactive exhibit, "Walk Back To Your Body"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday a new exhibit comes to Rochester Art Center, “Walk Back To Your Body." The exhibition features three installations throughout the building that ask the question "What is our relationship with our body?" Four artists collaborated with different fields of researchers at the University of Minnesota....
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

FindJodi tracks down Huisentruit’s car

(ABC 6 News) – A group of journalists have located Jodi Huisentruit’s red Mazda Miata convertible two decades after it was last seen. Huisentruit, a missing Mason City news anchor, was abducted from the parking lot of her apartment complex in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Running for Ukraine: 4k Run & Walk

Rochester, MN -- Two high school seniors in the med city are just 16 days away from their "Ukraine 4k Walk & Run," and it's happening at Soldier's Field Park. This will be the second humanitarian event they've hosted here in town. Last year, Cooper Gamble and Marc Zoghby raised...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

After serving nearly 20 years, Mason City man back to federal prison

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man who served nearly 20 years in a federal prison is back in custody for violating his conditions of supervised release. Mingo Flores, 38, served more than 19 years in prison for the distribution of LSD. He was arrested on Aug. 29 stemming from assault allegations and was found in possession of methamphetamine, which he attempted to destroy by trying to flush it down a toilet at the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail.
KIMT

Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
OSAGE, IA
KAAL-TV

New Documents Discovered in Huisentruit Case

(ABC 6 News) – Newfound information shows a search warrant was issued in the Jodi Huisentruit missing person investigation in 2017. According to the newfound documents, a search warrant was requested and executed on March 20, 2017 for GPS data from a 1999 Honda Civic and a 2013 GMC 1500.
MASON CITY, IA

