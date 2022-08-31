ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speaker Pelosi talks climate during Boulder visit

By Alex Rose
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is touring the National Center for Atmospheric Research with Congressman Joe Neguse as Democrats tout new legislation that will impact scientific research and climate action.

The Inflation Reduction Act , which despite the name economic analysts say won’t reduce higher costs any time soon , includes a massive investment in climate action, including money for clean energy production, scientific research and wildfire response.

What Colorado senators pushed for in climate package

The law includes $5 billion for forest and reforestation investment and wildfire mitigation, $4 billion to help combat drought and $2 billion for federal labs, including NCAR.

Pelosi and Neguse held a roundtable discussion in Boulder Wednesday with NCAR Director Dr. Everette Joseph and other stakeholders just after noon.

Hickenlooper weighs in on Inflation Reduction Act

You can watch the discussion on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

