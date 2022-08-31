ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NRL star-turned-TV host Beau Ryan says sports stars aren't just handed media gigs after he said he was pushing his footy mates to star in celebrity edition of The Amazing Race

By Jimmy Briggs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Amazing Race host Beau Ryan spoke about the reality of post-sporting life for former athletes on Wednesday.

The ex-NRL player-turned-television-presenter said ex-sports stars have to work hard to score media gigs.

He insisted they have to prove they are a good fit for a television or radio job and roles aren't simply handed to them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqPwQ_0hcpYq7l00
Ex-NRL player turned television presenter Beau Ryan (pictured) says ex-sports stars have to work really hard to score a media gigs

He told host Food Bytes podcast host Sarah Patterson: 'It wasn’t like I just played footy and got a gig. It doesn’t work like that.

'You’ve got to be passionate about it. And obviously you’ve got to have some talent. You’ve got to work for it. And that’s what I did.'

Beau's comments come after he said he would like to host a celebrity edition of The Amazing Race, starring his footy mates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzlP1_0hcpYq7l00
He insisted they have to prove they are a good fit for a television or radio job and roles aren't simply handed to them 

He told Yahoo Lifestyle he would love to host this proposed series in 2023 and he already chosen his dream cast.

'Roxy Jacenko wants to do it, all my footy mates want to do it, people that work not only in TV but found fame for other reasons, they all want to do this show because it's fun,' he said.

Beau was an NRL player from 2007 - 2014 and since retiring he has carved out a career as both a television and radio presenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsMgj_0hcpYq7l00
Beau's comments come after he said he would like to host a celebrity edition of The Amazing Race, starring his footy mates 

His media career began with guest appearances on Channel Nine's The Footy Show in 2009 and he is now hosting 10's hit reality series The Amazing Race: Around The World.

Other retired sporting stars also clearly have a passion for working in the media, with legendary leg spinner Shane Warne becoming a fixture on Australian television following his retirement from cricket.

Meanwhile, other retired athletes have also developed a career as sport commentators including NRL player Braith Anasta and cricket legend Mark Waugh, both of whom work at Fox Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Naapa_0hcpYq7l00
Cricket legend Shane Warne was a sports commentator for Sky Sports from 2009 - 2017

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Eurovision star Sam Ryder joins Queen onstage at Taylor Hawkins memorial concert after Dave Grohl revealed he agreed to perform 'within 20 minutes' of being asked

Sam Ryder's dramatic rise to stardom was never more apparent on Saturday evening as he took to the stage with rock legends Queen at the late Taylor Hawkins' Wembley Stadium memorial concert. The singer, a former Essex sandwich shop owner, performed Queen classic Somebody To Love with the band's founding...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Mark Waugh
Daily Mail

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wears t-shirt with wonderful photo of their daughter Olympia cheering her mom on at the US Open - after five-year-old wore matching diamond-encrusted outfit

It's hard to steal the spotlight from Serena Williams, but husband Alexis Ohanian came close with his t-shirt of their daughter. The Reddit co-founder was pictured rocking a beautiful tribute to five-year-old Olympia, who has not been present at the US Open since opening night on Monday, as he watched her three-set defeat to Ajla Tomlijanovic.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal suffers a freak accident at the US Open as he hits himself in the face with his OWN racket, leaving him with a bloodied nose and requiring treatment... but the 22-time Grand Slam winner goes on to win

Rafa Nadal's US Open campaign remains on track despite a freak accident today that saw the Spanish champion smash himself in the face with his own tennis racquet. Holding a 3-0 lead in the fourth set and a two sets to one lead over Italian Fabio Fognini, Nadal suffered the shocking self-inflicted blow when a forehand went wrong.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Nrl#Fox Sports#The Amazing Race#Channel Nine
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
Daily Mail

Meg Bellamy, 19, who will star as Kate Middleton in The Crown once performed for the Duke of Kent as a drama student by singing a medley from Hamilton

She is set to play one of the most famous women in the world to an audience of millions, but fledgling actress Meg Bellamy has already proven she can entertain royalty. The 19-year-old, who has no professional on-screen experience, was thrust into the limelight last week after it was announced she will star as a young Kate Middleton in the final season of The Crown.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

It isn't just the rainbow pride jersey causing turmoil at the Sea Eagles: infighting, coaching issues and a tug-of-war are also threatening to tear the club apart after diabolical finish to the season

Manly are running head-first into a club rift between a legendary family and under fire coach Des Hasler, exposing cracks far beyond the pride jersey saga. The Sea Eagles struggled through the last rounds of the season, losing all seven of their final games amidst the pride jersey internal conflict.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Creative Arts Emmy Awards night one WINNERS

Chadwick Boseman, What If…? (Disney+, Marvel Studios) Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special. Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special. Adele: One Night Only (CBS) Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Essendon launch bid to sign Jordan De Goey, with Bombers' stalwart Jake Stringer involved in 'bold recruitment' plan...but Collingwood plan to offer star forward a new two-year deal

Essendon has reportedly entered the race for Jordan De Goey, with senior players involved in the recruiting drive to lure the Collingwood star to Tullamarine. De Goey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Magpies are confident he wants to remain at the club and are preparing to table a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000-a-season.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Tina Kunakey, 25, exhibits her enviable frame in a tight brown leather dress while joined by husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at Athena premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel put on stylish displays at the Athena premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The French actress, 25, exhibited her enviable frame in a figure-hugging brown leather asymmetrical dress, which she accessorised with a chunky silver choker. Elevating her height...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Trbojevic wants under-fire Des Hasler to coach Manly next season and claims rumours of a feud with Daly Cherry-Evans are 'not true'...but Sea Eagles skipper 'barely speaks' to some of his teammates

Tom Trbojevic has quashed suggestions of a feud with Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and has publicly backed Des Hasler to remain in charge of the Sea Eagles. Turmoil is brewing on the Northern Beaches, with Hasler reportedly set to quit after a dismal end of the season left Manly out of the finals and the several factions of players at loggerheads with each other.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy