accesswdun.com
Football: Buford scores in final minute to best North Cobb
BUFORD, Ga. - Justice Haynes ran for 206 yards and all three touchdowns for Buford Friday night as the Wolves took down North Cobb, 21-14. Haynes got the Wolves on the board at the 6:55 mark of the first quarter with a 41-yard sprint, followed by a 51-yard scamper four minutes later to give Buford a 14-0 lead. After neither team scored for the remainder of the half, North Cobb finally broke through with a 21-yard touchdown catch by David Mbadinga with 1:34 to play in the third quarter.
accesswdun.com
Football: Wildcats set new mark in rout Adairsville
TIGER Ga. — The rumors of a struggling Rabun County offense were just that -- rumors. The Class A Division 1 fourth-ranked Wildcats set a new program-record in points after routing Class 3A 10th-ranked Adairsville 72-36 Friday night at Frank Snyder Stadium. The 72 points surpassed the old mark...
accesswdun.com
Softball: NHall, Bluff make moves in 8-4A; Branch moves into 1st in 8-5A; Buford stays unbeaten
GAINESVILLE — North Hall continued its push on Thursday to get back in the race fora playoff spot in Region 8-4A. The Lady Trojans won their third straight game, holding on for a 2-1 win over Madison County at home. The win puts North Hall (7-6, 3-4 Region 8-4A) within one-half game of fourth place.
accesswdun.com
Football: Stephens Co. defense stuffs Branch in 27-11 win
TOCCOA, Ga. — Stephens County coach Wes Tankersley smiled when asked about his super senior Cam Lacey. “I sure am glad he’s on our side,” he said moments after watching his Indians hold off Flowery Branch 27-11 on Friday at The Reservation. The Falcons (2-1) had contained...
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson slowly runs past St. Pius, 23-0
JEFFERSON, Ga. — It wasn't pretty, but Jefferson will take it. The Dragons (2-1) committed nine penalties for 94 yards and fumbled three snaps but still managed to shut out St. Pius X, 23-0, Friday night at Jefferson's Memorial Stadium. Jefferson had a shot to jump up 10-0 in...
accesswdun.com
Football: 35-point underdog Broncos stun Cedar Shoals for 1st-ever region win
ATHENS, Ga. — East Forsyth needed just one try to get its first-ever region win as a program. The Broncos rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Cedar Shoals 22-14 on Friday on the road in both teams’ Region 8-4A openers. It may have been the biggest upset...
accesswdun.com
Fred "Dennis" Carpenter
Fred "Dennis" Carpenter was born January 3, 1943 and grew up in Baldwin, Georgia. He was the son of the late Roy Lee Carpenter and Lorene Boling Carpenter. He graduated from North Habersham High School in 1960. He attended Truett-McConnell University and Bob Jones University, where he studied Music and Business Administration.
accesswdun.com
Sunday wreck claims life of Gainesville man
Speed may have been a factor in the single-vehicle crash early Sunday that claimed the life of one man on Browns Bridge Road. That’s according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville died when his truck left the road while trying to negotiate a...
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
accesswdun.com
Thomas Scott Hiers Scott Hiers
Thomas Scott Hiers 62, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday September 3, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
accesswdun.com
Stephens County Sheriff’s Office 4th Annual Bushbond
Get your running shoes ready. The 4th Annual Stephens County Sheriff’s Bushbond will take place in Toccoa on September 24. The Bushbond is part of the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office annual fundraiser for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes and is a 10k and 5k run followed by a brief awards ceremony.
accesswdun.com
John Stephen Moak
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. John Stephen Moak, age 76 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Saturday, September 3, 2022. Mr. Moak was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee a son of the late Charles and Willie Ruth Glover Moak, received his Bachelor Degree in Chemistry from the University of Tennessee, was a retired Chemist with West Point Stephens, a member of Talmo Baptist Church and The Gideons International, Jackson West Camp.
accesswdun.com
Joseph C. White
Joseph C. White 92, of Gainesville, passed away Sunday September 4, 2022. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
accesswdun.com
accesswdun.com
Don-Chang Lee
Don-Chang Lee, 93 of Lawrenceville, died Saturday September 3, 2022. No services will be held at this time. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of...
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
accesswdun.com
Joshua Wilkes Latimer
Joshua Wilkes Latimer passed away at Renewed Hope Ministries in Murphy, NC. He was employed at United Grocery Outlet and Renewed Hope Thrift Store in Murphy, NC. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services are schedule for...
accesswdun.com
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
accesswdun.com
Community turns out to honor Hall County’s popular COP on his retirement
A Hall County deputy sheriff who practiced “Andy Griffith law” was honored Thursday, the first day of his retirement. Sgt. Calvin Stewart, perhaps better known as Calvin on Patrol (COP) spent many years serving the people of Hall County and is well known for the messages he left residents and businesses on Post-it Notes.
