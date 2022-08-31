Read full article on original website
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
Business Insider
Paramount Plus and Showtime have combined into one streaming app, and it's on sale right now for $8 a month
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. It's official: Paramount Plus and Showtime are now available in one streaming app. New members can now get the two services bundled together for only $8 a month — that's $8 cheaper than subscribing to each service individually. This bundle discount is only available through October 2. Afterward, the bundled service will be available starting from $12 a month.
knowtechie.com
Samsung TV Plus gets more free content and channels
If you use Samsung TV Plus, you’ll now be able to watch more shows and movies. This is because Samsung is adding even more free content to the service. Samsung TV Plus is a free ad-supported streaming service. It’s available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices (Android 8.0 or later), select Family Hub refrigerators (US and Korea), and on the web.
Android Authority
Deals: Save big on Peacock, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max subscriptions
Save some cash while these offers are in effect. As we enter a new fall television season, many streaming services are offering some deep discounts that should save you a lot of money and let you watch lots of great movies and TV shows. We’re spotlighting three of the best offers today.
ComicBook
Peacock Premium Deal Offers 12 Months for 60% Off
September is set to be a huge month for Peacock subscribers with a ton of hit shows, movies, and originals hitting the streaming service – including Jurassic World: Dominion. It is also set to be the next day streaming service for current seasons of NBC and Bravo shows. NBCUniversal is taking advantage of the timing by offering a Fall celebratory deal that drops the price of a monthly Peacock Premium subscription down to $1.99 a month for 12 months (60% off). If you go in for a yearly subscription, you'll only pay $20 for the full year.
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Streaming’s Battle of the Bundles Era Begins
The rise of subscription streaming services was supposed to mark the end of the bundle — the pay TV bundle at least. But now that every major entertainment company has a couple of years in the streaming game under their belts, it has increasingly become a battle of the bundles, with each service seeking out its own unique value proposition or partner to make the most compelling pitch to consumers with a limited streaming budget. “There have been some comparisons made that say the streaming video industry is copying the cable industry, and this is an example of that,” says media...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 5, 2022 – Apple event preview with Benjamin Mayo
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade-in your iPhone or other device with...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work Podcast: Best of breed accessories are critical when working at home
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
TVGuide.com
Showtime Streaming Deal: Get 6 Months For $4/Mo. — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video
Check out hit originals like Yellowjackets, American Gigolo, Billions, The Chi, and more at a deep discount. More streaming for less. Amazon Prime Video is running a promotion on the Showtime add-on for new and returning subscribers. Right now, the retail giant has Showtime on sale for just $4/mo. for...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Discovery+ and more this weekend (September 2)
After a quiet week last week, things amp up significantly this week with the long, long awaited unveiling of Prime Video's new take on Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power. With a budget of over $700 million for the show's first season and a second season already locked in, Amazon will be hoping for a huge opening weekend as the series took its bow last night (September 1) with two episodes now live on Prime Video.
3,000 movie theaters are dropping ticket prices to $3 this Saturday. The food is on sale, too.
It's the first National Cinema Day.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro case leaks could suggest a new button; rounded not flat sides
A couple of sources have posted images of third-party cases designed for the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. The cases could point to an additional button on the new rugged Watch, on the opposite side to the Digital Crown and side button. The addition to the Apple Watch lineup is believed...
EW.com
FuboTV vs. YouTube TV: Which streaming service should you choose?
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're looking to make the switch from cable to a live TV streaming service, you may be surprised by the options available. YouTube has become a powerhouse in streaming with the advent of YouTube TV, which offers more than 85 channels and unlimited DVR space in addition to the funny cat videos you've become accustomed to. And FuboTV may have started out as a soccer streaming service, but the platform has since grown to include all different types of sports coverage as well as news, lifestyle, entertainment, and family-friendly programming.
NFL・
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Popular Today, September 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally out, and people are watching it to see if Jeff Bezos' money was well spent. Much has been made of this being the most expensive show ever made, and it turns out it's also a good show. Could you imagine if it wasn't? Luckily, that crisis has been averted. LOTR: TROP is obviously No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video's list of its top 10 movies and shows on Friday, Sept. 2.
Digital Trends
This 55-inch OLED TV from Samsung is $500 off for Labor Day
Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a great time to buy a new 4K TV for your home theater, and Samsung has discounted its 55-inch S95B OLED 4K TV an impressive $500. This brings the price down to $1,700 from its regular price of $2,200, and makes for one of the best 4K TV deals you’ll find right now. You can get the price down even further if you have eligible devices to trade in, and Samsung is even including free shipping, which is a nice bit of savings with this 4K TV being such a large piece of tech.
9to5Mac
Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing the rumored Apple Watch Pro
WatchOS 9 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
9to5Mac
Gurman: Apple Watch Pro to have exclusive bands and faces for extreme sports
There are less than 48 hours until Apple’s special event “Far out,” at which the company is expected to introduce iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and a brand new Apple Watch Pro aimed at people who play extreme sports. Now, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple has developed exclusive bands and faces for the new Apple Watch Pro.
9to5Mac
Gurman: Apple developing three headsets, ‘Reality Pro’ to be unveiled in 2023
While people are hyped up about the Apple September event, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is back with more information regarding the upcoming Mixed Reality headset. Gurman doesn’t expect any announcement this week about this new product category, but his Power On newsletter is full of new information about Apple’s plans.
