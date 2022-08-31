Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile's newest 5G REVVL phone is now free with damaged device trade-ins
T-Mobile has a lot of great phones you can get at a crazy low price or even completely free of charge with various strings attached, but while the "Un-carrier's" own-brand REVVL 6 and 6 Pro 5G don't exactly stand out with their design or specs, a killer new deal makes the two 5G-enabled mid-rangers simply irresistible.
CNET
Does AT&T Owe You Money? Everything to Know About Its $14 Million Settlement
AT&T customers, you may be eligible for a payment in a class action settlement. A judge tentatively approved a $14 million settlement in June stemming from accusations AT&T illegally charged subscribers undisclosed administrative fees for years. The site for filing claims is now live. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed in...
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
CNET
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
CNET
How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say
Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
9to5Mac
T-Mobile vs Verizon: Which carrier is the best pick for iPhone 14 buyers?
Considering switching carriers as you think about upgrading to iPhone 14? With market competition strong, the major US carriers are offering compelling incentives for new customers. Below we’ll specifically focus on T-Mobile vs Verizon including how they compare with speed, how to find real-world coverage maps, how to test both carriers for free instantly with an iPhone eSIM, and more.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
9to5Mac
Police secretly use smartphone location data culled from Waze, Starbucks, and other popular apps
We argued only this week that the sale of smartphone location data is out of control, and a new report today provides a perfect illustration. It found that location data was pulled from a number of popular smartphone apps for use by US police, without the knowledge of app users – or even the companies who created the apps.
How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
