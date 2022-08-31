ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Seen On The ‘Seduce & Scheme’ Scene: Issa Rae’s Raedio Celebrates The Release Of The ‘Rap Sh!t’ Soundtrack

By erikashavonne
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

The stars of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t recently gathered in LA for a party celebrating the release of the show’s soundtrack and the crew looked ready to “seduce and scheme” with their respective looks.

As previously reported Rap Sh!t premiered July 21st on HBO Max and follows the relationship of former high school classmates who reunite years later, form a rap group, and pursue their dreams of hip-hop stardom. The rappers are played by Keep It! podcast host and comedy writer Aida Osman and Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast member/rapper KaMillion.

The series also co-stars Jonnica Booth of Bad Girls Club fame…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j49oq_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

and Daniel Augustin who is most notably known for his role as Ian on How I Met Your Mother.

The cast comes together for a hilarious ride that’s an instant audience favorite and critics rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJPMG_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

Although Aida Osman was already working as a writer on the show, after not being called back upon auditioning for the show, decided to put the experience into writing.

“When the pilot came in and I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, I have to be a part of this. I have to write on it.’ It’s not even a question,” she told Shadow & Act. “I was terrified…we wrote like a month’s worth of television, and I had done an audition, but they didn’t have me back.

“So I was like, ‘Let me just sit in the writer’s room and give Shawna all my stories and let this character pretty much become me,’ because I was still going to be a good writer in the writer’s room. And then I got a callback, and it was a chemistry read [with KaMillion] and we read lines together and it was like magical, honestly. Immediately it felt right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00g44a_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

In attendance at the Rap Sh!t party was of course show creator Issa Rae, as well as actress Kat Cunning, whose character Reina Reign, certainly got people talking as part of Issa’s genius Rap Sh!t rollout.

The viral videos featured Cunning in full “rapface” bouncing her bottom in blonde cornrows while she rapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYs1v_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

Like Aida Osman, KaMillion also spoke with Shadow and Act and dished on leaving reality TV behind to make a name for herself on the series.

“I think what will surprise them [the viewers] is just my ability to actually really tap into this acting world. Coming from a reality TV, when I did Love & Hip Hop – when you see the girls on Love & Hip Hop, you hope that they go on to do something greater than just keep coming all season after season. So I think it’s motivation. I really had to discipline myself to become a real actress. Once I got the role, I’m like, ‘OK girl, you ain’t got no choice. We got to start filming right away. Get it together.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhdPK_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

The party, attended by celebs and influencers like comedian Jessie Woo who hosts the after-show podcast “Chat Sh!t” with Zack Campbell [below], and rapper GuapDad 3000, celebrated the soundtrack for Rap Sh!t’s first season.

“You can really listen to it, it’s not TV music… it’s not like Cheetah Girls. And I’m not trying to be funny,” KaMillion joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjMCJ_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

Are YOU watching Rap Sh!t? The finale airs Thursday at 9 pm ET on HBO Max.

See more photos from the big bash below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUj3C_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7n0d_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1Xfv_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgGKP_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RyKW_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ioiQ_0hcpYff000
Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Raedio / Rap Sh!t

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Lizzo, Latto & Jack Harlow Featuring Fergie: The Best Performances From The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Some of your fave celebs including Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and Bad Bunny rocked the VMAs and you’ve GOT to see the performances. Last night, MTV hosted the 2022 Video Music Awards live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Aside from the shiny moon men trophies being given out , we all know the biggest draw every year is the performances.
NEWARK, NJ
Bossip

Caught In The Middle: CyHi Explains How Working on “Sicko Mode” Complicated His Relationship With Kanye West

CyHi explains exactly what strained his relationship with Kanye West and how it was out of his control. CyHi is finally opening up about his experience working on Travis Scott’s diamond record “Sicko Mode“. While the look and opportunity are amazing it came with a lot of issues explained CyHi. While on Instagram live Cyhi revealed how working on that record essentially single-handedly changed his relationship with Kanye West. The final product that would become “Sicko Mode” contained Drake dissing his then neighbor Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kat Cunning
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Reality Tv#Hbo Max#Rap Group#Hbo
Bossip

Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian is finally giving us a glimpse into her life as a mother of two after welcoming a son via surrogate earlier this month. In a new interview with ELLE, which was published on Tuesday, the Good American founder gave fans their first glimpse at her life since welcoming a baby boy a few weeks back. New broke in July that Khloé and her ex Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together, this time via surrogate, though this interview marks the first time Kardashian has publicly acknowledged her bundle of joy.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Malika Haqq Says Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal Ruined Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Glory Times’ After Baby No. 2

Malika Haqq is opening up about how her BFF Khloé Kardashian is doing after welcoming her second child amid some very public turmoil. During a recent appearance on Stitcher’s “Reality With the King” podcast, Malika praised Khloé‘s strength as she moves through life as a mother of two following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. While she says the reality star is doing well, Haqq also acknowledges that Thompson’s affair overshadowed what should be a beautiful experience.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy