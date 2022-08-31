Read full article on original website
WATE
One person injured after stabbing incident in Bean Station
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured after being stabbed during a confrontation at a local business in Bean Station, Tenn. Bean Station Police Department responded to a local business to take a report of two men who were in a confrontation Friday, Sept 2 around 9:44 p.m.
WKYT 27
KSP: Jackson County woman charged with murder
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) confirmed a Jackson County woman was arrested and charged with murder. The arrest comes after an investigation into the death of Mary King Abrams in late July. 43-year-old Karen Clemmons was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center. Clemmons...
Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
clayconews.com
Joint investigation results in two Arrests of Suspects from Barbourville, KY in Laurel County regarding Theft Cases from Southern Kentucky to Tennessee including ATM Machines and Vehicles
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint investigation conducted by area law enforcement officers has resulted in two subjects being arrested and charged in Laurel County regarding the thefts of ATM machines and stolen vehicles. In addition, arrests have occurred in surrounding counties also as a result of the investigation.
wvlt.tv
Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Man On Vandalism Charges
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department reports a Lexington man has been arrested for vandalizing a business. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at the Holly Bay Campground’s greeting shack. When they arrived, they found the shack had been broken into and the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Dominguez, was still inside. He was charged with criminal mischief and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
q95fm.net
Pregnant 17-Year-Old Found Dead In Campbell County
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Officials report that a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville on Tuesday. The body was said to have been found on Tennessee Street, in the home of the girl’s great-grandfather. The teen, identified as Kimber Marie Wilson, is also said to have been five-months pregnant.
wvlt.tv
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
k105.com
2 arrested after Pulaski Co. law enforcement seizes over 25 ounces of meth, nearly 10 grams of cocaine, 102 pills
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized over 25 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 10 grams of cocaine after a suspect struck a deputy while fleeing police. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, detectives with the agency’s Narcotic’s Division were conducting traffic interdiction in the southern part of the county Wednesday night when police observed a “suspicious” 2012 Ford F150.
wvlt.tv
3 dead including driver’s son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
3 dead including driver's son, 3 injured following crash in Monroe Co.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
wtloam.com
Police Arrest Two Men Connected To Recent ATM Thefts
Two people are facing charges after several ATM thefts across southern Kentucky and northern Tennessee. Police say they gathered enough evidence to identify and arrest two men. Officials with the Corbin Police Department said they worked with departments in Williamsburg, Barbourville and other jurisdictions to arrest Dave E. Smith and B.J. Hubbard, both of Knox County. Both men were charged with theft and criminal mischief. Smith has already been released from jail after he posted an administrative bond. Hubbard remains in the Knox County Jail. Detective Basil Hodge said they got a full confession of what the two did and added they used a stolen truck to break into at least four businesses to steal or attempt to steal ATMs. Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith said Smith and Hubbard are possible suspects in three ATM thefts in the county. Authorities say they were not able to recover any of the stolen cash. Police said they are expecting at least two more arrests tied to this case.
KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
993thex.com
Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession
Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
Sevierville man dead after crashing into tractor-trailer in Indianapolis
A Sevierville man died after a car crash incident that happened on a highway in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
