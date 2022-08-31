ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

New boutique opens in San Tan Valley

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zov1L_0hcpYS8R00

San Tan Valley’s newest boutique is holding its grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Sweet Creek Boutique, run by an aunt and niece, supports more than 30 local small businesses with objects such as home décor, baby items, jewelry, trendy clothing, bath bombs, food and drink options and more. Sweet Creek Boutique recently had a soft opening.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer a store of this caliber in an area where not much other shopping is available,” said Nicole Onwuasor, co-owner. “We know the importance of supporting small business and shopping local, and to be able to offer that here is very rewarding. The response from the community since opening has been incredible.”

The grand opening will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sweet Creek Boutique, 1542 W. Ocotillo Road on the corner of Meridian and Ocotillo roads in San Tan Valley. The family friendly event will include pop-up vendors outside the store, a bounce house, snow cones and more. Neighboring businesses, including Maritza’s Papusas and Americano Ammunition Coffee, also will be taking part in the celebration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcentralnews.net

Dogtopia will mark 20 years, 200th location

For many people, their dogs are more than just pets; they are family. Sometimes, though, furry family members need to spend quality time with canine companions, and many fur kids can’t be left to their own devices during the day while mom or dad work. So, to help meet the needs of North Central pet parents, Dogtopia is gearing up to open its 200th dog day care location this month.
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Tan Valley, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
foodgressing.com

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall: Menus Highlights, September Dates

Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 Fall Edition returns September 16 – 25, 2022. Arizona Restaurant Week 2022 is the most edible time of the year, giving local, regional and national food lovers the opportunity to enjoy a prix-fixe dinner for $33, $44 or $55 per person or couple (unless noted: excluding beverages, tax and gratuity) at a number of participating Valley restaurants.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food And Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Sweet Creek Boutique
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More

The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Willow opens sales in North Central

In August, a new luxury community announced that it opened sales in North Central Phoenix. Willow, built by Camelot Homes and located on 15th Ave. just south of Northern Ave., is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on quarter-acre lots. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3–5 bedrooms and 3.5–5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September

We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open

A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Risas Dental Labor of Love event offers free dental care on Labor Day

Free dental treatments will be available to Phoenix residents on Labor Day, Monday. Risas Dental and Braces’ “Labor of Love” event offers complementary cleanings, fillings, extractions, and exams at 13 Valley locations. The event will also feature live music from local radio stations. Julia Tostado is with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area

The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ellen Eastwood

Yelp reviewers chose this Phoenix restaurant as the number one spot in America for tacos

Yelp reviewers can be a little... discerning. So when they unanimously agree that something is great, it's probably worth trying. In 2022, Yelp named the Top 100 Places To Eat in the United States according to their reviewers. The number one spot, earning "more 5-star reviews than we can count," according to Yelp, went to Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix, owned by Head Chef Leo Madrigal.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear

The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. Peoria football community remembers fallen high school player. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's nearly two months since Liberty High School football player...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
527
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy