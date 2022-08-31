ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Section of Big Hole River closed due to low flows

MISSOULA, Mont. — A section of the Big Hole River will have a full fishing closure in effect Sept. 3rd. The closure is due to low flows in the Big Hole River and it extends from Dickie Bridge upstream to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP to hold statewide meetings on elk management plan

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will hold a statewide Zoom meeting on revisions to its elk management plan. FWP began developing the plan in 2020, and the upcoming meetings are parts of the next steps. Officials aim to gather input and talk about elk management issues...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

DEQ issues air quality alert due to wildfires

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued air alerts this weekend for Beaverhead, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders County counties. The cause of the air quality is from wildfires from California, Idaho, Oregon and Western Montana which will carry smoke to the area.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Critical fire weather by Saturday; wildfire smoke moves in

High pressure will strengthen over the northern Rockies, and temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s. Thankfully (for today at least...) winds will remain overall light. Smoke from active fires will produce a noticeable haze, impacting air quality. RED FLAG WARNINGS will go into effect for ALL of...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Fwp#Fish Mortality
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up

2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

3D homes are here, could be future of homebuilding

REDDING, Calif. (KRCR) — Construction is about to begin on California's first-ever, on-site 3D printed home—and it's happening in Redding. What began as a recovery solution post-Carr Fire has since turned into the future of affordable home building in Northern California. On Wednesday, after three years of diligent...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy