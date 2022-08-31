Read full article on original website
Gallatin, Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees seek project submissions
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees are accepting project submissions to present to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Acceptable project proposals aim to improve the forest ecosystems and restore land health or water quality in the area and adjacent lands. Project submissions can be...
Section of Big Hole River closed due to low flows
MISSOULA, Mont. — A section of the Big Hole River will have a full fishing closure in effect Sept. 3rd. The closure is due to low flows in the Big Hole River and it extends from Dickie Bridge upstream to the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River.
Hot and hazy conditions continue as smoke spreads over the area decreasing air quality
RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect for much of southwestern Montana and will remain in effect through 6PM Sunday. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A ridge of high pressure will rebound today across the state following the departure of yesterday's...
FWP to hold statewide meetings on elk management plan
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will hold a statewide Zoom meeting on revisions to its elk management plan. FWP began developing the plan in 2020, and the upcoming meetings are parts of the next steps. Officials aim to gather input and talk about elk management issues...
Fire weather and air quality concerns quite high today as are those temperatures
RED FLAG WARNINGS have gone into effect for ALL of western Montana as of Saturday at noon. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at 4PM through midnight tonight for Flathead Lake. AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A combination of...
DEQ issues air quality alert due to wildfires
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued air alerts this weekend for Beaverhead, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders County counties. The cause of the air quality is from wildfires from California, Idaho, Oregon and Western Montana which will carry smoke to the area.
Critical fire weather by Saturday; wildfire smoke moves in
High pressure will strengthen over the northern Rockies, and temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s. Thankfully (for today at least...) winds will remain overall light. Smoke from active fires will produce a noticeable haze, impacting air quality. RED FLAG WARNINGS will go into effect for ALL of...
Montana entrepreneur, Paws Up owner receives award at National Cowgirl Museum
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame presented this year's Fern Sawyer Award to Montana's Resort at Paws Up owner and operator Nadine Lipson. Lipson is an entrepreneur and Cowgirl Museum Board Member. Lipson and her husband moved to Montana in 1997 and began their...
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
3D homes are here, could be future of homebuilding
REDDING, Calif. (KRCR) — Construction is about to begin on California's first-ever, on-site 3D printed home—and it's happening in Redding. What began as a recovery solution post-Carr Fire has since turned into the future of affordable home building in Northern California. On Wednesday, after three years of diligent...
With no agreement met, 700 Pennsylvania nursing home workers go on strike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The morning of Sept. 2, about 700 workers from 14 nursing homes walked out of their jobs in Pennsylvania. Contract negotiations began Sept. 1 and did not come to a resolution even into the early hours of the next day. Photos and video on social...
California school district asks parents to rent rooms to teachers who can't afford housing
MILPITAS, Cali. (TND) — A school district in California is asking students' parents to house educators due to increased costs for housing near their schools. The Milpitas Unified School District sent out online forms to parents in the district that read:. "Do you have a room for rent? Please...
