Areas of patchy fog have set up overnight, leading to localized poor visibility. This should lift by around 9 a.m. Early cloud cover will break up through the morning with sunshine on tap the rest of the day. It’s another day with a cool east wind that will limit temperatures along the shores of Lake Superior and present the danger of rip currents. High temps will be in the mid-60s immediately near the lake while inland areas warm toward mid-70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO