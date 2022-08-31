Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Long-term climate study shows how Minnesota’s trees will be impacted
For the past 14 years, Rebecca Montgomery, Ph.D., and Artur Stefanski, Ph.D., have been working alongside other University of Minnesota scientists to conduct a rare experiment exploring the impacts of climate change on the state’s Northwoods and the southern boreal forests. “We are actually in the perfect position because...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain...
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still...
State fair authorities respond to Saturday night gunshot incident
Authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Saturday night at the Minnesota State Fair. According to Hubbard Broadcasting KSTP, officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street at the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair media representative said that the area was “heavily populated” at the time of the shooting.
Massachusetts GOP voters size up Trump loyalist for governor
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are weighing which candidate has the best chance of keeping the governor’s office in GOP hands as they vote in Tuesday’s primary: a former state lawmaker endorsed by Donald Trump or a political newcomer who’s cast himself as the more moderate choice.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for rip current risk
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement, in effect until 8pm Saturday evening. The Lake Superior shoreline portion of south St. Louis, Carlton, and Douglas counties is expected to have dangerous swimming conditions due to high wave action and strong rip currents. Northeast winds off the lake...
Brandon Weatherz: Pleasant Labor Day
Areas of patchy fog have set up overnight, leading to localized poor visibility. This should lift by around 9 a.m. Early cloud cover will break up through the morning with sunshine on tap the rest of the day. It’s another day with a cool east wind that will limit temperatures along the shores of Lake Superior and present the danger of rip currents. High temps will be in the mid-60s immediately near the lake while inland areas warm toward mid-70s.
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked. The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared...
UWS women’s soccer battles to draw with Hamline
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team was at home Sunday hosting Hamline. The non-conference game finished a 0-0 draw. Sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Lang made a total of five saves in the game. While the Yellowjackets registered only four shots in the match. The teams next game...
