ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drone operator helps find a missing kelpie pup then captures the emotional moment its owner rescues the dog from a volcanic crater after it went missing for two days

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A distraught dog owner whose pet vanished was filmed by a friend with a drone during the emotional moment he spotted and rescued the kelpie from a dormant volcanic crater.

Aden Pfitzner, 24, and his partner Kelsea Fox, 22, were overjoyed when they found their beloved six-month-old pup Macey on Tuesday.

Footage from the drone shows the dog wandering on the volcano slope at Valley Lakes crater near Mt Gambier in South Australia before Mr Pfitzner climbs up the rocks and Macey jumps into his arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04clXH_0hcpWxnm00
'She licked my face and I just gave her a big cuddle... I just can't believe we found her where she was. You could make a movie out of this,' the pet lover said (pictured, after the dramatic rescue)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s7URf_0hcpWxnm00
Footage from the drone shows the dog wandering on the volcano slope at Valley Lakes crater near Mt Gambier in South Australia (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WN8z_0hcpWxnm00
The drone footage that helped spot the dog filmed the reunion (pictured) as the pet owner scaled rocky crags and bushland to get to the dog wagging her tail in excitement

Mr Pfitzner said he was careful not to spook Macey or alert her too early because he didn't want her to jump down to him from the rocks and hurt herself.

'She licked my face and I just gave her a big cuddle... I just can't believe we found her where she was. You could make a movie out of this,' the tradie told The Adelaide Advertiser.

The drone filmed the reunion as the pet owner scaled rocky crags and bushland to get to the dog who was metres away, wagging her tail in excitement.

It was captured by Ivey Rain who said he did not stop until he found the dog.

'We received information that a lady had heard a dog in distress along the cliff face of Valley Lake,' he said on social media.

'Fortunately I had three full batteries for my drone so I went and searched along the edge of the Valley Lake. My third battery had only 20 per cent left when I suddenly found her on the edge of this steep cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCseS_0hcpWxnm00
The dog lover's thoughts turned to how he would get back down the rocky slope (pictured) after the rescue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9w5J_0hcpWxnm00
The pup went missing on Sunday after she bolted while Mr Pfitzner was trying to tie her up at a nearby petrol station (pictured, the pair reunited with their beloved pooch)

'What an incredible feeling it was to be apart of a good news story.'

But Mr Pfitzner and the dog were not out of the woods yet as he had his hands full carrying Macey on the edge of a steep cliff.

The dog lover's thoughts turned to how he would get back down the rocky slope, but thankfully his friend Garret Ha had climbed up behind him.

'It was lucky he came up because I'm not sure how I would have got back down,' Mr Pfitzner said.

A rope also happened to be nearby used by previous climbers so the pair used that to help get back down the slope, passing the pup between them on the way.

Once back down Macey was also reunited with an ecstatic Ms Fox.

The pup went missing on Sunday after she bolted while Mr Pfitzner was trying to tie her up at a nearby petrol station.

He chased the dog but she ran away out of sight as Mr Pfitzner campaigned on social media to help get the dog back - offering a $1,000 reward.

There was a huge response with the post being shared thousands of times, leading to some false sightings of their pooch.

But Macey still couldn't be found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3Hkn_0hcpWxnm00
Aden Pfitzner, 24, was overjoyed when he found his beloved six-month-old pup Macey on Tuesday (pictured)

Then a woman said she had heard a dog in distress in a wildlife park nearby, so Mr Pfitzner explored the area with the help of some council workers.

'We went over there and I climbed down and listened for her cry. Just as the wind dropped, I heard her,' he said.

The find prompted social media commenters to congratulate the couple.

'Congratulations to Macey's owners for their vigilant searching and not giving up! They're beautiful people with big hearts,' one post read.

'If all dog owners had as much love for their dogs as you two do, the world would be a better place.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVDzy_0hcpWxnm00
'If all dog owners had as much love for their dogs as you two do, the world would be a better place,' a social media commenter said about Mr Pfitzner and his partner

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I feel guilty. I wish I would have called that morning': Day care owner reveals she didn't call family of two-year-old who died in hot car when the little girl wasn't dropped off - as she praises the 'excellent parents'

The owner of the daycare attended by the New Jersey toddler who was left to die in a hot car on Tuesday said that she is racked with guilt for not calling the child's parents when little Adriana LeChard didn't show up for class. Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, Christine Skaria,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kelpie#Pup#Volcanic Crater#South Australia
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Worrying symptom that led a healthy 20-year-old security guard to discover a rare, golf ball-sized tumour behind his right eye

A 20-year-old who went to the optometrist after suffering headaches is in the fight of his life after a 'golf-sized tumour' was discovered behind his right eye. Security guard Kayden Waddell thought he was just having migraines last June when a Townsville optometrist told him his eye had suffered bad nerve damage - and sent him straight to a doctor.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Horrified wife reveals how her Good Samaritan husband was left fighting for his life after being coward punched by a group of thugs as he tried to help teen after a car crash: 'We are begging for these people to be put away'

The family of a man who was left fighting for his life after being coward punched as he came to the rescue of a teen after a car crash has begged for the culprits to be jailed. The 63-year-old Central Coast man was attacked by a group of thugs as...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'Rest in peace, little one': Mother of stabbing victim Lilia Valutyte fights back tears as nine-year-old's butterfly-covered coffin is carried on white and pink horse-drawn carriage - as reverend tells funeral, 'Lilia changed our lives'

Hundreds of tearful mourners gathered on the streets of Boston in Lincolnshire this morning for the funeral of Lilia Valutyte, who was stabbed to death earlier this year. Members of the community gathered for a procession through the town which followed a white and pink horse-drawn carriage carrying the nine-year-old's coffin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hospital staff 'missed opportunities' to save the life of girl, 7, who died of sepsis after she was ignored for 90 minutes - as her heartbroken parents reveal she dreamed of being a teacher

Hospital staff 'missed opportunities' to save the life of a seven-year-old girl who was ignored for almost two hours before dying of sepsis. Aishwarya Aswath, seven, was left in a waiting room for more than 90 minutes upon presenting at Perth Children's Hospital on Easter Saturday last year with a fever, despite her parents pleading with staff to escalate care.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Horrified witness to 12 car motorway smash details the terrifying moment he saw driver careening across lanes: 'He was all over the road'

A person has recalled the horrifying moment a driver appeared to be 'off his head' before he crashed his vehicle and caused a 12 car pile-up on a major highway. Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle crash along the M1 near Tallebudgera Creek Road exit at Burleigh Heads, Queensland, at 10.20am on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Eyewitness to the high-speed horror show: Aviation fan who went to the Farnborough Air Show as a teenage boy to see Britain's favourite pilot in action 70 years ago recalls in gripping detail the tragedy that cost 31 lives

The sun glistened off the fighter’s fuselage as World War II flying ace John Derry reached the peak of his climb, some 40,000 feet above the rolling Hampshire countryside. Now for the dive. He thrust the joystick forward and pushed the jet’s nose down into a steep descent through the scattered clouds.
WORLD WAR II
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy